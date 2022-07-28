LYNDON — Earlier this year Sarah Lafferty initiated an update of the town’s signage by-laws.
Her goal was to make the regulations more business-friendly, but now she’s worried about unintended consequences.
Addressing the Planning Commission on Wednesday, Lafferty expressed concern that the vast majority of local businesses would be non-conforming under the proposed changes.
Specifically, it would redefine permissible signage to include items such as logos and window graphics, so that many businesses would suddenly be in violation of maximum signage limits.
It would also prohibit vinyl and plastic banners as permanent signage.
“Has anybody gone through town with these new rules and checked who would [be in compliance]?” Lafferty asked.
Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton replied, “There’s like two entities in town that actually have the correct number of signs.”
LACK OF PARTICIPATION A CONCERN
Lafferty, the President of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of The White Market, lamented that few business owners had participated in the months-long process of drafting by-law changes.
Because they didn’t pay attention to the process, she fears they will be unprepared for the proposed new regulations.
That could create tensions between the business community and the town government, she said.
She asked what would happen to the town-business relationship if “the town passes a rule that says every business is not compliant?”
If business owners were aware of the situation “they would be in this room,” she said, “but everybody is drowning in staffing crises, and they’re not paying attention, and they’re going to wake up in October and find out they’re non-compliant for something that they don’t even think about.”
“And then it will be hard for them to update their buildings, and then it’s going to get twisted to ‘We can’t make our businesses nicer because of the Town of Lyndon.’ And nobody wants that. As a business owner and as the Chamber president, I don’t want to see that.”
Looking ahead, Lafferty hopes that business owners will educate themselves on the topic and participate in the Planning Commission’s public hearing on the proposed signage by-law changes on Aug. 24.
If no substantial changes are made, it moves forward to the Select Board for a second public hearing and adoption.
If the draft by-law clears the Planning Commission, Gratton said town officials will reach out to business owners to counsel them on compliance. The Zoning Administrator would be expected to play a large role in those efforts.
When the question was posed if existing signage would be grandfathered, Gratton said it would defeat the purpose of an updated by-law.
However, Lafferty recommended a flexible approach, allowing business owners to take incremental steps toward compliance, as a way to ease the burden. Gratton was receptive to the suggestion.
Lafferty also suggested that the Planning Commission consider even greater increases to maximum signage as a way to soften the blow.
“Some businesses have looked this way for 30 years. Do we want to pick a fight with somebody for the way their business has looked for 30 years? What’s the gain? Is it worth it?’ she asked.
ABOUT THE CHANGES
Currently in draft form, the updated sign ordinance would set new standards for sign definitions, construction and display.
It would ease regulations on businesses in the Commercial and Industrial zones, allowing those with more than 18 feet of street frontage to install up to 200 square feet of building signage.
The current limit is 100 square feet, regardless of building size, which some business owners argue is too restrictive.
The nine-page draft ordinance would also prohibit vinyl and plastic banners as permanent signage, create an exemption for murals, and allow businesses to put out temporary promotional signage (e.g. sandwich boards, advertising banners) during business hours.
Full text of proposed changes to the nine-page document will be posted on the town website.
The Planning Commission began work on an updated sign ordinance update in January and incorporated up-to-date state statute in the draft proposal.
For more information visit LyndonVt.org.
