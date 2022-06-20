Concerns Voiced About Sale Of Antique Fire Truck

LITTLETON — “Big Bertha,” the 1931 LaFrance fire engine that was the first of its kind in New Hampshire and had been owned by the town for nearly eight decades, first for firefighting and then for parades and events, has been sold.
One selectman, not happy with the sale that occurred about a month ago by the truck’s subsequent owner, the nonprofit Eureka Hose Co., said Bertha represents a large part of Littleton’s history and he wants her back.
On Friday, Bertha’s new owner, David Houghton, a firefighter and vintage vehicle restorer from Moultonborough who for the latter half of 2020 served as interim chief for Littleton Fire Rescue, said Bertha will undergo a restoration and his goal is to have her available for Littleton parades and functions and ultimately back in town hands.
Nearly two decades ago, the town sold Bertha to Eureka Hose Co. on the condition that Eureka Hose restore Bertha and make her available to the town for parades and events.
During the Dec. 13 Select Board meeting, Eureka Hose member Nick Antonucci told the board that Eureka hasn’t been able to undertake a restoration because of a lack of in-house talent to do the work as well as insufficient money.
A private party was interested in buying and restoring Bertha, said Antonucci, who asked the Select Board if Eureka Hose could sell the truck without any repercussions.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said he brought up Bertha as a topic for discussion because he recently learned she was sold.
“We were asked if they could sell Big Bertha and we said no, not without some more information on what was going on,” he said. “It got sold … I offered to buy it back at the December meeting, but [Eureka Hose] said they couldn’t sell it back to us without having their own meeting. They had their own meeting and they sold it. All the paperwork I have said it’s not to be sold.”
The question now is what can the board do to get Bertha back, said Emerson.
“There’s a lot of sentimental value to this engine in the town of Littleton over the years,” he said. “It passed on to me that the thing is falling apart and needs a lot of work. I inspected it myself back in December and I found it to not be in that bad of shape. I think in a couple of days in my shop I could have it running. I think there’s a bunch of volunteers who could put this thing back on the road for parades and functions.”
Emerson, who said Bertha has a near-brand new engine, asked his fellow board members what they think should be the next step.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil said it appears Eureka Hose is in violation of the agreement with the town.
“Do we spend some money on a lawyer to get the thing back?” asked Emerson.
Town Manager Jim Gleason said he ran the issue by town legal counsel Walter Mitchell.
“While there may be the basis of a case against Eureka Hose, I’m not sure what you’ll get out of it, because they sold it,” said Gleason “His recommendation was why not approach the buyer, and if you want the truck, buy it back. You’ll spend more in litigation.”
Resident and 2022 Select Board candidate Courtney Bowler said she appreciates Bertha and rode on her as Sparky as a child, but said she doesn’t see the value for taxpayers if Bertha were to be taken back under town ownership and restored with taxpayer dollars.
MacNeil agreed with Bowler about reaching out to Bertha’s new owner to begin a discussion and see what could be worked out.
On Friday, Houghton outlined his plan and said there are a couple of positives.
One, he said, is that he and a partner are restoring Bertha to her original 1931 condition, and two, once restored, Bertha can be part of events in Littleton if the truck is available and if he can make arrangements and has a way of getting the truck up to Littleton because it can’t be driven from Moultonborough to Littleton and back.
As for the restoration work, there is no current timeline for completion and it’s a project that will be done between his work and other commitments and whatever projects come in, said Houghton.
“This is something that’s going to take time because I want it done right,” said Houghton. “This is nowhere near a rush project.”
As for Bertha’s condition, he said it’s not too bad and he hasn’t found anything earth-shattering.
“It’s not the worst project we’ve ever done, but it does need a little TLC,” said Houghton. “Once it’s restored, we would be proud and love nothing better than to have it go up for some parade in Littleton and let the residents see it. That’s one of our goals and it certainly will happen.”
Houghton has a photograph of Bertha from when she left the factory in 1931.
“It says ‘Littleton, New Hampshire,’ on the bottom of the picture and has ‘Littleton’ right on the hood,” he said. “My goal with that one picture is to get it back to how it looked in 1931. I was able to get a manual for it and the original paperwork from when it left the factory.”
As for Bertha’s future, if he is no longer able to store Bertha or if he is moving on or for any reason is unable to keep the truck, Houghton said Eureka Hose Co. has the right of first refusal and can buy her back if they choose.
“My goal would be for it to go back to Littleton again, where it came from, whether it’s with Eureka Hose or the town or however it works out,” he said. “Everything I’ve ever done has gone back to the original place whenever possible.”
If the town ultimately buys back Bertha, Littleton Fire Rescue Michael McQuillen, on Monday, cited the agreement with Eureka Hose that carries the caveat that the town would buy the truck for what Houghton paid for it as well as the cost of restoration and not a dollar more.
Bertha was the first 1,000-gallon pumper in the state of New Hampshire and is one of the state’s oldest existing fire trucks.
The Eureka Hose Co., a 501(c)(3) made up of current and former Littleton firefighters, was launched decades ago as a way to raise money for firefighters.
“My understanding is it was set up so if a firefighter got hurt, the money would go to them until they got working again,” said former Littleton Fire Lt. Jimmy Duranty, who drove Bertha across the North Country for events. “It was originally set up like an insurance policy because back then they had nothing.”
Today, Eureka Hose still helps families and has raised money to install the kitchen in the fire station, buy some firefighting equipment, and award scholarships.
