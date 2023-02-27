ST. JOHNSBURY — A concert to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees who are living at the Agape House of Mercy in Derby will be held at South Church Hall on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

The concert has been organized by Kathy Charlestream; it will feature a performance by the Highland Views String Ensemble and other accomplished musicians.

