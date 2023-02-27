ST. JOHNSBURY — A concert to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees who are living at the Agape House of Mercy in Derby will be held at South Church Hall on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.
The concert has been organized by Kathy Charlestream; it will feature a performance by the Highland Views String Ensemble and other accomplished musicians.
Charlestream is director of the Highland Views String Ensemble, made up of 25 string players.
Music is “a universal language,” according to Charlestream.
She has been a string teacher for 35 years. She said that she organized the concert because her “passion is to communicate to the Ukrainians the love and support we have for them through music.”
The program will include classical works by Corelli, Bach, Vivaldi, Rachmaninoff, and Handel. Contemporary composers include John Williams from his score for the film Schindler’s List, a fun Ukrainian folk tune by Hopak, and other energetic pieces by various composers, according to information about the event shared by Jay Sprout, who is assisting with the planning for the benefit.
A community choir under the direction of Alan Rowe of the St. Johnsbury Academy’s music department will be singing selections From Handel’s Messiah and choral settings of several hymns.
Sprout said, “One of the Ukrainians currently living at the Agape House, Jose Arana Sanchez, will be singing a song about war that will end when the daylight will come. The chorus translates ‘Embrace me tenderly and don’t let me go. May your spring come.’ Sanchez says this song is familiar to every Ukrainian for its emotional appeal during this time of war.”
The Caledonia Christian School Chime Choir will also be performing during one of the pieces during the concert, It is well with my soul, will be performed with orchestra while the audience sings.
Charlestream shared that a violin student she’s taught, Hannah Keith, a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy, made for Charlestream a music stand, made from cherry and walnut. It was a Christmas gift and a show of appreciation for Charlestream.
“The next week (Keith) said, ‘I’d like to make another music stand to have as a raffle at the benefit concert to raise more funds for the Ukrainians,’” said Charlestream. “Hannah is the Concert Mistress of our String Orchestra, Highlands View Chamber Ensemble and will be greatly missed by us all after she graduates.”
“We will be having a guest flute player performing with us. Her name is Sage Buhner who is an alumni of St. Johnsbury Academy,” said Charlestream. “She will be playing with us during our last final number of the night ‘This is My Father’s World,’ along with a community Choir conducted by Alan Rowe.”
Shelter Created To Help War Refugees
The Agape House of Mercy is a former nursing home in Derby that has become a shelter for people from Ukraine who have been displaced by the Russian invasion of their country.
Dr. Theresa Cianciolo and pastor Scott Cianciolo founded the House of Mercy to provide a safe place for those seeking time to heal from the trauma of war. Many of those housed through Agape have special needs. There are currently over 30 people living in the House of Mercy.
There is no stated admission charge for the concert, but donations to support the House of Mercy and its mission will be received during the concert. The event is being underwritten by a number of businesses and individuals.
Said Scott Cianciolo “There’s so much to say and you never know where to begin, So I will begin 10 months ago April 2022 when we sought after this property that we now call, The Agape House Of Mercy.
“In 10 months time, God provided miracle after miracle. From the funds needed to not only close on the 11.25 acre/11,000 square foot building (formerly the Derby Green Nursing Home), but to also sustain the monthly upkeep,” he explained. “The miracles of the manpower needed to make the necessary changes to the building: Each licensed plumber, electrician and Certified Alarm company (Round Hill security) volunteered all of their time and labor until the jobs were finished. Local businesses gave us all the materials needed at cost or donated.”
Pastor Cianciolo went on, “Of course words can not express how amazing the community we live in has stepped up and wrapped their arms of support around us as people gave furnishings for the home and volunteered to teach English and help prepare the children to be able to attend school of which the children have been doing successfully since the start of the new year.”
“Every local church has also been actively involved in building relationships and Just two weeks ago, Premier Coach of Milton VT donated a mint conditioned Mercedes Sprinter wheelchair van. This is only a glimpse of what the power of God can do,” he said. “Going further truly our biggest need is financial as we are a nonprofit 501(c) 3 and we operate solely on donations. Are immediate goal is to continue to raise the funding we need to support our heat bill and our electric bill.”
Agape Ministries, Inc. is a non-profit, 501c(3) ministry that assists families with children and adults who have special needs. As of August, 23, 2022, Agape Ministries, Inc. opened up The Agape House of Mercy (formerly the Derby Green Nursing Home) at 2853 US Route 5, Derby, Vermont, and donations to assist the Ukrainian refugees now living at the ministry can be sent to this address to help.
