CONCORD — The town’s Select Board has opted to remain neutral in a quest by the State of Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and The Trust for Public Land to purchase the development rights on thousands of forestland across the town, as well as neighboring Kirby, Lunenburg and Victory, according to the record of the most recent meeting.
Minutes of the recent meeting note that the “Consensus of the Board is to remain neutral.”
The board had been asked for its support by way of a letter to be used in seeking federal grant dollars earlier this fall by staff from the state agency as well as the nonprofit group advocating for federal funding to allow for the significant swath of land to be conserved.
The Kirby, Lunenburg and Victory select boards signed letters of support for the project, written to Rebecca Washburn, Director of Lands Administration with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation in Montpelier, public documents show.
The proposal in question is called the Miles Mountain Forest Legacy project.
The Kirby Select Board agreed earlier to sign the letter and sent it Oct. 12, a copy of the letter obtained by the newspaper shows. It states, “This letter is to inform the State of Vermont and The Trust for Public Land that the Town of Kirby Select Board unanimously supports the Miles Mountain Forest Legacy project which aims to expand Victory State Forest in Lunenburg, Concord, Kirby and Victory and conserve more than 7,000 acres of private land in Lunenburg and Concord with a Forest Legacy conservation easement to be held by the State of Vermont.”
“We think this project is a win-win our residents who share a love of natural beauty and small town life, and for the citizens of Vermont. Our Town Plans have consistently included the overarching goal to ‘maintain Kirby’s rural character and scenic beauty’. Our residents do not favor development in higher elevation areas and scenic areas, so protection of these particular 174 acres in the Highlands District will help protect this area from the development that is spreading from surrounding communities,” the letter signed by Kirby’s Select Board Chairman Keith Isham, continues.
It concludes, “We also support public use of this land for hunting, snowmobiling, hiking, back country skiing and general exploration.”
Lunenburg’s Select Board wrote, “This letter serves to document the support of the Lunenburg Select Board of the Miles Mountain Forest Legacy project which aims to expand Victory State Forest in Lunenburg, Concord, Kirby and Victory and conserve more than 7,000 acres of private land in Lunenburg and Concord with a Forest Legacy conservation easement to be held by the State of Vermont.”
“These parcels include snowmobile and ATV trail networks that are important to our residents and to the surrounding towns,” the Lunenburg letter goes on. “We have appreciated landowners’ generosity in allowing public access to their land for decades. We also support the permanent protection of public access to this land for pedestrian recreation, hunting, fishing and trapping. Permanent protection of these forestland parcels will also support water quality, wildlife habitat and timber protection, all important for our local economy, rural heritage and quality of life.”
The Lunenburg letter of support ends, “On behalf of the Lunenburg select board, I submit this letter in support of the Miles Mountain Forest Legacy project, to permanently conserve more than 12,000 acres of forestland in Concord, Lunenburg, Kirby, and Victory, Vermont,” wrote Patricia Scott, the administrative assistant to the Lunenburg Select Board.
Otis McKinstry, chair of the Victory Select Board, wrote, “The town applauds the efforts of all those involved to keep the land undeveloped so that it can be enjoyed by all that love hunting, hiking, biking, snowshoeing and snow machining.”
“This project supports Victory’s rural heritage and enhances residents’ long-term relationship with the land, which has shaped Victory as a community,” McKinstry’s letter stated. “Permanent protection of this forest will also support continued timber management, wildlife populations and water quality, all important for our local economy, and quality of life.”
Roger Joslin, a Concord resident and real estate broker who attended the meeting earlier this fall where the proposal was explained, submitted a letter to the board encouraging the members to “support the conservation easement for the Brown property.”
Joslin wrote on Nov. 2, “I would like to urge you to strongly support the conservation easement plan for the Brown property as long as the ATV and Snowmobile trails that exist are kept intact. Also, hunting, fishing, biking and other non-development activities.”
“It might be a good idea to reach out to the Browns on this matter,” Joslin’s letter went on. “I realize that they have the final say as it is their land, but they have been a good neighbor for many years and I believe that they would agree to this.”
Also at the recent meeting, the board heard from a town assessor regarding the Trust for Public Land/FPR proposal for conservation of the land in question. The minutes reflect, “He answered question that the Board had concerning the taxes on the property and what it will mean for the community.”
Kate Wanner, the senior project manager for The Trust for Public Land, in a recent email, was asked about the towns’ support - and the Town of Concord’s Select Board opting to remain neutral on the significant, hoped-for conservation project, wrote, “We like to engage towns early in the process, to let them know about the proposed project and to answer any questions they may have, and then to ask for their support as we apply for funding. We were able to include support letters from Victory, Kirby and Lunenburg, as well as Senator Leahy, Senator Sanders, Congressman Welch, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Green Mountain Club, Northern Community Investment Corporation, Northern Forest Center, VAST, VASA, VT Center for Ecostudies, and VT Dept of Fish & Wildlife in the application for federal funds through the Forest Legacy program. At this point we are in a long waiting game until we hear how the project ranked on the national list of Forest Legacy projects and then waiting until the FY23 federal budget passes to be sure that we have secured the funds.”
“Down the road, in late 2022 or early 2023, when we’ve made progress on the details of the Conservation Easement and engaged with more stakeholders, we plan to go back to the Concord Selectboard to share more information and discuss more thoroughly with the town,” Wanner said. “We look forward to further conversations with the Concord community and hope to address at least some of their concerns.”
