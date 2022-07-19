CONCORD — The first of three Community Visits to town through the process brought to cities and towns by the nonprofit Vermont Council on Rural Development was deemed a success by town officials and VCRD staff.
Nearly 100 community members turned out for the meeting which included a free dinner and a series of forums where residents were able to brainstorm issues they would like to see addressed and improved upon in Concord.
“The event was a great way to bring the community together,” said Kim Rupe, the development and communications associate with the VCRD.
The forum topics were: Education & Families; Economic Development: Infrastructure, Housing, & Preservation; Community Connectivity; and Recreation & Land Use.
According to Rupe, emerging themes included the need for a gathering space and forging connections among community members; outdoor recreation and trails; community events that will benefit residents while also attracting visitors; the strong desire to have a community store/space “where neighbors can casually run into each other.”
The VCRD will create a list of ideas for the next meeting. The community members will be able to vote and set actionable priorities for the future of the town, Rupe said. The second of the 3-part process is a Community Meeting Day, set for Monday, Aug. 8th, from 6:30-9 p.m.
She added that there’s is also an online survey (hard copies also available at the town office) at https://bit.ly/ConcordVT
According to the VCRD, “The ‘Let’s Grow Concord’ Community Visit is a 3-month process that brings community members together to actively participate in examining issues, decide top priorities and develop action plans for the future of the town. The Vermont Council on Rural Development provides the overall structure and neutral facilitation each step of the way.”
Locals Happy With Turnout, Input
Judy Kurtz, a member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board, said, “Probably most of us in Concord were wondering how this experiment in Community Conversation would work out. I think that it surpassed all of our expectations. Attendance was good. Leadership from the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) is very experienced having led similar programs in over 80 Vermont towns.”
Food for the event was provided by members of the Concord Community Church and included burgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken, buns, potato salad, crudities, lemonade, water, and condiments along with a great variety of wonderful cakes, Kurtz said.
A number of elected leaders and state employees attended.
Dale Urie, chairman of Concord’s Planning and Zoning Board, called the meeting “a resounding success.”
“The citizens of Concord were awesome and the thoughts they shared were well received and appreciated,” said Urie. “This is already far above what my expectations were. I believe that with this level of momentum and support from the local governments we will be able to get some real significant projects done.”
Final Event Set For September
The final of the three events planned by the VCRD for Concord is the Community Resource Day, set for Weds., Sept. 14th
from 6:30-9 p.m.
At the final forum, task forces will create action plans and work with a Resource Team to identify next steps, according to the VCRD website.
