Concord: Complaints About Junk, Trash On Multiple Properties Persist

The Select Board of Concord discussed plans to take action against zoning violations for properties with excessive junk at their April meeting.
The board discussed two recent complaints from town residents, Douglas and Leslie Stewart, regarding the conditions of two properties in the area. The Stewarts complained about the Brian Austin-owned lot on Cedar Street, which has been continuously used as a dumping ground for various items, including at least 40 tires piled up on the property.
They noted, “…there is no dwelling on the lot. It has been continuously used as a dumping ground for various items. There is a dumpster on the property, however most items are strewn about the property. Recently we noticed the addition of at least 40 tires piled up on the property.”
“Please respond in an appropriate and expedient manner,” the couple urged. “This cannot be allowed to continue. Imposing a fine for this obvious violation would be a good place to start. Sending letters via the town would be great if it actually had an effect.”
An earlier complaint was related to the Wanda Hazen property on Oregon Road, where trash and other detritus have been present in the yard since last April.
“The obvious violations that are occurring at the Hazen property as well as numerous other properties here in East Concord are very concerning,” the Stewarts wrote in their first complaint. “The area is becoming unsafe, unattractive, and our real estate values are in danger of decreasing as a result of YEARS of neglect of enforcing existing ordinances and regulations.
“We understand that you cannot fix ignorance but you can certainly fine ignorance and perhaps as a result capture a teachable moment to reduce ignorance. No change can come without effort and performance of duties required of persons in positions of authority. The select board has the authority and responsibility to enforce our town’s regulations and ordinances to enable all residents the ability to enjoy their property without being subjected to health hazards, eyesores, nuisance buildings and decreased real estate values created by the negligence of others.”
Board Discusses Empowering ZA To Issue Tickets
The board discussed with Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung having him issue tickets in zoning violation cases. He updated the board on efforts to go after some of the ongoing violations, including that the town attorney, Dan McCabe, recently sent notices about junk violations to Bryan Austin for his properties at 93 Leonard Road at at 267 Cedar Street, one of the properties the Stewarts complained about in their recent statements sent to the select board.
Humphrey said some of the board members think it’s a good idea to empower Berlejung to write tickets in violation cases; he is able to do that in the town of St. Johnsbury where he holds the same position.
Selectman George Morehouse said, “We’ve got to do something to get the garbage and junk cleared up … we have dozens and dozens of them.”
“The tickets are effective,” said Berlejung.
Humphrey said, “It’s not to collect fines, it’s to make them adhere to the regulations… We just want the trash cleaned up,” added Fournier.
Note Called In Bunnell Case
Town Treasurer Audra Girouard informed the board that property owner Shirley Bunnell was late on her payment plan with the town related to the town stepping in and having to pay for the costs of demolishing her home on Main Street, that was destroyed in a fire.
Bunnell entered an agreement to repay the town for those expenses and was late on her April payment, and Girouard reported that she had been late in the past.
The board voted unanimously to call the note and have the attorney inform Bunnell that she must pay the remainder on the note the town holds for its costs in the fire clean-up.
Bunnell signed an agreement with the town earlier over the fire debris being cleared at the town’s expense, in which she agreed in court to re-pay the costs or face possibly losing the property through foreclosure on the note.
The board motioned to call the note and have Girouard contact the town attorney.
Board Approves Liquor License For Mooselook Restaurant
New Town Clerk Linda Blakslee attended the meeting and submitted a liquor license application from the Mooselook Restaurant for Outside Consumption and a First Class Restaurant/Bar license.
The board unanimously approved the application.
Former Town Clerk Certificate Noted
A copy of a resolution from the Vermont House of Representatives to honor former Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault was shown to the board by Blakslee, who noted that it will be framed and given to Gaboriault.
Sidewalk Discussion
The board also discussed the need for sidewalk repairs, a concern recently brought by resident Brian Bentley.
Humphrey will speak to Harold Lunnie about possible repairs and have an update for the board at the next meeting in early May.
A suggestion to put aside $35,000 to $40,000 in the annual budget for a sidewalk fund was made by board Vice Chairman Chris Fournier.
Humphrey said he liked that idea.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.