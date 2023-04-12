Concord: Complaints About Junk, Trash On Multiple Properties Persist
Concord's new Town Clerk Linda Blakslee holds up a resolution from the Vermont House of Representatives honoring her predecessor, former Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

The Select Board of Concord discussed plans to take action against zoning violations for properties with excessive junk at their April meeting.

The board discussed two recent complaints from town residents, Douglas and Leslie Stewart, regarding the conditions of two properties in the area. The Stewarts complained about the Brian Austin-owned lot on Cedar Street, which has been continuously used as a dumping ground for various items, including at least 40 tires piled up on the property.

