CONCORD — Town officials continue to press owners of a handful of properties in violation of the town’s Junk Ordinance to clean up the debris.
The owner of an Oregon Road home site which has been an ongoing and long-term concern appeared before the board, and was asked if he had made any progress.
Richard Steigleman told the board, “I am doing it myself.” He said he has had a little help recently, but is largely on his own clearing the debris from his property that the town has identified as a concern, including junk and vehicles in the town’s right-of-way, which he is addressing first.
“I am working on the right-of-way, I got one vehicle out of there,” said Steigleman. “I have another one that’s going to go, and that’s all I can tell you.”
The board gave Steigleman an extension to the September 1st meeting when an update will be heard.
Select Board Chairman George Morehouse said the board needs to see significant improvement by that time.
“What all has to be done by Sept. 1?” asked Steigleman.
Morehouse responded, “Major improvement. Significant improvement has to be visible.”
Steigleman said, “I’m not going to get to the house by that time.”
“There has to be evidence that it’s more than pulling out a car,” Morehouse said.
Board Chair Bill Humphrey added, “We’re extending to September; excluding the house, the rest of it will be cleaned up.”
He asked Steigleman, “Given your present rate, how long do you think it’s going to take you to do everything?”
The answer was, “Probably next spring.”
Steigleman told the board, “I may not be here for your next meeting, but I will contact you.”
The board was also given new photos and information on two more properties which are likewise in alleged violation of the town’s Junk Ordinance.
Town officials have contacted Danny Austin and David and Ramona Hambly, about those concerns, recent letters show. Both were warned in May that they had until this month to clean up their properties and told about the Select Board’s meeting schedule.
At the meeting, the board was informed that neither of the parties have responded to those warning letters and new photos taken last week show the concerns at both properties remain.
Morehouse directed staff to “contact the town attorney and proceed with legal action through the environmental court.”
The town also has the ability to begin assessing daily fees for being in violation of the junk ordinance, which board member Shannon Chapman asked about.
Class 4 Request - Denied
A resident of Johnson Road, a Class 4 road in town, appeared before the town’s Select Board on Tuesday evening, pressing for the board to help improve the road by adding gravel to a section of the road.
That resident, John Lilly, spoke to the poor condition of the road and urged the town to help the residents living on the road saying some over-load vehicles have caused damage.
Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey said people choose to live on Class 4 roads, which the town maintains culverts and bridges on, but otherwise does not budget any municipal funds to maintain. The board discussed how that road is among the best maintained in the community.
Lilly was told by Humphrey, “From what I see, the road is totally adequate.” He said people who live on Class 4 roads “is a liability that you take on for yourself, knowing that you bought on a Class 4 road.”
Lilly said some over-weight vehicles have traveled on the road and caused damage.
Select Board Vice Chair George Morehouse said the road in question is in reasonably good condition, and the fire department is able to make it down the road.
Lilly asked, “Why do we pay taxes?”
Humphrey responded that he pays taxes so that the road can be maintained to the point that the fire and emergency vehicles can reach residences on the road.
Morehouse suggested that the time limit for the man’s time to address the board under the citizen’s concerns agenda item had run out.
“Maybe out of the goodness of your heart because we all pay taxes … maybe you could fill in the gaps? Why would it not be just plain possible to do something for your neighbor?” he asked, saying the town always says no when asked about the situation.
“I’ll be back,” said Lilly, getting up and walking out the door.
Town Hall, Municipal Building
Also under the citizen’s concerns agenda item, Louis Brach expressed his concerns about the town hall building and the municipal building, across the street from one another and both in need of improvements. He said facilities that are more secure are needed for the town.
Brach suggested that the board should approach a major landowner in the town to seek a donation of land.
“Mr. Brown offered the town a donation in the past for a school and might consider one for a municipal site,” Brach said. He said a tax sale could also be a possible site for the town, or the town could look to invest in a piece of land.
Brach said a location for a consolidated municipal building site in town is needed.
Humphrey said the town’s facilities are indeed one of the topics that are being discussed for how Concord invests its share of the federal ARPA money. “We have talked about what to do … this building doesn’t suit our needs much and we have talked about relocating. We realize that we don’t have a plan and that we need one. There is an influx of money … we never really considered it because we couldn’t afford it.”
Brach said he is requesting that the municipal facilities issue be a reoccurring agenda item and that it stay on the front burner for town officials.
The men agreed it may take several years for progress to be made for a new municipal building for the community.
Fire Department Needs Bodies
Fire Chief Richard Fisher appeared before the board briefly last Monday night to report that the main challenge right now is a lack of help on the volunteer department.
“Things are running smooth, we just need bodies. We are down to seven,” the chief reported. “If anybody knows of anybody, we need younger people.”
Humphrey asked? “Are other departments suffering the same affliction?” which he was told they are. The board chair added, “Kidnapping is illegal.”
Fisher said when the need for help is discussed the first question is often, “How much do you pay an hour? That’s the issue. A lot of them are working two jobs, three jobs. Nobody volunteers anymore.”
Humprhey said, “That’s so depressing, we’re going to move on.”
Law Enforcement Contract
The board unanimously agreed to extend the annual patroling contract for the town with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, at the same rate, $20,000 for the full year.
