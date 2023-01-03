CONCORD — According to the owners of the site where Barnie’s Market formerly operated, the town of Concord has hired an economic development consultant “to evaluate several pieces of property in the town, one of which is our property,” said Jaclyn Harrison, a spokeswoman for Global Partners.
The business owns the site on West Main Street in Concord, the site of the popular market and gas station, which has been shuttered for some time.
Out of the summer visit with the Vermont Council on Rural Development, one of the chief desires of the townspeople who partook in the 3-visit community brainstorming sessions was the hope that a store is developed in the community.
During the summer visits. the town’s grants administrator, Joel Schwartz, provided some information on the property and a new task force is at work to bring a store to Concord - whether at the Barnie’s site or an alternative location.
According to Harrison, the Global Partners spokeswoman, in an email sent in recent days to the newspaper, “Global Partners has been working to sell the property located at 167 Main St. in Concord, VT. While Global owns the property, it was operated by a commission agent and has since been closed for several years.”
Harrison said “We’ve been cooperative with the Town and responsive to their requests for information to the extent we can provide.”
Town Select Board Chair Bill Humphrey recently said there was not an update on the situation, which has been discussed by the board in executive session.
In late September, Schwartz, the grants administrator for the Town of Concord, wrote to Global, stating in part after a conversation with two representatives from the firm, “Based on our conversation, I understood that at the current time Global LP and subsidiaries has predicate conditions for future use of the property if it’s to be used as gas station and store:
1) That any sale of gasoline be based on a contract with Global for supplying the fuel.
2) That Global will not enter into such a contract without determining whether the buyer has the financial wherewithal to honor the terms of the contract, and is competent to operate a fueling station.
3) That any sale of the property eliminates all liability for environmental hazards associated with past and future uses (beyond what Global is required to do when removing the underground storage tanks).
4) Global reserves the right to sell the property if an acceptable offer is made with or without conditions depending on proposed future uses.”
At the time Schwartz said the town of Concord would investigate the site and asked “that Global LP, as a measure of good faith, will notify of the Town of any impending sale or action with regard to the property or the underground tanks. Right now, based on what we believe we know, and the efforts of Global to find buyer for the site, it seems unlikely that the current status of the property will immediately change, and we are hoping that some patience at your end will yield mutually beneficial results.”
The letter to Global went on, noting, “As we discussed, the Town is proposing to do the following:
a) to obtain as much information about the tanks from the State based on its record keeping, and hopefully with whatever information that Global is willing to provide.
b) to discuss with State personnel and Agencies what funding is available for any additional environmental remediation as it may be necessary for redevelopment of the site.
c) to determine what the market opportunities happen to be, which could include a feasibility study.
d) to review Ownership options that have been suggested to the Town by others who have successfully reopened community stores in similar rural stores.
e) make a final determination as to the cost and viability of resuming the past use, or future model of it, presenting the plan to Global and preparing a budget.”
In an email sent out in recent days, including to the townspeople serving on the task force working to bring a store to Concord, Schwartz wrote, “I have nothing of substance or anything new to report except that on behalf of the Concord store committee that Irene Nagle from NVDA and I are scheduling a meeting with the Hazardous Waste Division of Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation about the Barnie’s market site.”
“We hope that this meeting will clarify the regulatory process for Global LP, the current owner, for tank removal and remediation, and any additional steps that may be necessary for redevelopment of the site,” Schwarz said, adding, ” … it has been difficult due to the holidays, but we hope that it will occur by the middle of January. Global LP has expressed its desire to attend as well.”
