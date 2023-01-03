CONCORD — According to the owners of the site where Barnie’s Market formerly operated, the town of Concord has hired an economic development consultant “to evaluate several pieces of property in the town, one of which is our property,” said Jaclyn Harrison, a spokeswoman for Global Partners.

The business owns the site on West Main Street in Concord, the site of the popular market and gas station, which has been shuttered for some time.

