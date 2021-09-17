CONCORD — The town has moved forward with cleaning up the site of a house fire on Main Street in 2019, and will seek re-payment for those costs from the property owner per an earlier agreement reached through a court process.
At the recent meeting of the Concord Select Board, Audra Girouard, the town’s zoning administrator, updated the board about Shirley Bunnell’s property on Main Street, where her home was lost to a fire two years ago. She told the board that the property has been cleaned up by Jim Lunnie at a cost of $18,276.40.
The site had been littered with debris from the fire and items on the property since the time of the incident, and when the town’s order to clear the matter up was not responded to, Bunnell and the select board entered into a legal agreement earlier this year in which the town made clear that the site would be cleared by Sept. 1 and she would be responsible for the costs through a monthly payment arrangement.
If she does not make the payments, the town will have the ability to foreclose on the real estate under the agreement signed by both sides.
Girouard also informed the board that the Pamela and William Bunnell property on Grist Mill Pit Road “has yet to be cleaned up.”
A letter sent in 2017 by the former town zoning administrator raised concerns about the property condition in response to several complaints, he noted, stating there were several violations to the town’s zoning bylaw, as well as the Town Junk Ordinance.
In December of 2020, a notice of violation was issued to the Bunnells in connection with the situation, the record shows.
In an affidavit signed by Girouard, she noted that she had issued a Notice of Violation to Pamela Bunnell “regarding the recreational vehicles at 398 Grist Mill Pit Road.”
“I have personally visited the property as recently as May 31, 2021 and have personal knowledge that the violations still exist,” Girouard wrote in the affidavit. There is a fine of up to $100 a day per violation, the notice of violation laid out on June 1.
She asked the board how they wished to proceed with that matter, and it was the consensus of the board to file a default judgement against Pamela and William Bunnell.
Girouard said “I am not sending any correspondence to these individuals as it is in the hands of the attorney. The default judgements will be filed with the court, and isn’t something I’m handling.”
Girouard also informed the board that a default judgment has been filed against Frederick Schwagg in connection with his property on South Street. Mr. Schwagg has one month to respond, the record shows.
Other Business
The board approved the Law Enforcement Service Contract from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $20,000 beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
The board also approved the use of the Folsom Common for the Community Church Chicken Pie Supper on Sept. 25.
E-Z Trash LLC’s contract with the town was approved for a one-year contract.
The board also heard from a representative of the Top of The World ATV Club, who presented a State Highway Access Permit to the board for approval and signature. The permit would allow the ATV Club access to Route 2 “starting from the Foundry Hill Road to the Mooselook Diner.” The request was unanimously approved.
