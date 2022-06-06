Concord Man Charged With Inflicting ‘Brain Injury’ With A Metal Pipe

A Concord man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly beating another man in the head with a metal pipe.
Jesse Stevens, 34, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass and interference with access to emergency services. He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Stevens is accused of striking William Bunnell, 46, of Concord multiple times in the head with the pipe on May 9 leaving Bunnell with a brain injury.
Essex Superior Court
“I observed severe bruising and swelling on his upper right cheek and swelling on the right side of his forehead,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in his report. “He also had blood spatter on various locations on his face and body.”
According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at 398 Grist Mill Pit Rd. in the town of Concord. Witnesses told police that Bunnell was cleaning and burning brush at the property. Bunnell’s girlfriend - identified by police as Octavia George, 26 - was also there. George told police that she messaged her brother, Matthew Strickland, 23, and invited him to join them on the property.
Police say Strickland lived about a half-mile away on Mitchell Road along with Stevens - who also showed up on Bunnell’s land on an ATV allegedly “acting drunk and belligerent and wanted to fight everyone,” according to the report.
George told police that Strickland tried to calm Stevens down but Stevens pushed him and then went after George who was sitting in a truck. Police say Bunnell then went to protect George and hit Stevens with a metal pipe that was on the property.
But then Stevens grabbed the pipe.
“She said she saw Stevens grab the same pipe and hit Bunnell with it and continued to hit Bunnell while he was on the ground,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “She advised she also saw Stevens hit Bunnell with his fists. George advised she hit Stevens in his lower back with a brick, but he was so drunk it did not phase Stevens. She advised she saw Bunnell stumble around after being hit, to the point to where he was falling on the ground.”
Police say Bunnell sustained a brain injury from the assault and that he had part of his cheekbone removed.
Stevens faces a possible sentence of over 16 years in prison and over $15,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.