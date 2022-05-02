Concord Man Held On Bail After 500 Alleged Calls

A Concord man has been accused in court documents of calling his alleged victim 523 times in two days.
Sheldon Bunnell, 41, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to 11 new criminal charges including drunken driving - third offense, domestic assault, careless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle and eight counts of violating conditions of release.
Bunnell is also accused of assaulting the alleged victim leaving her with a bruise over her right eye.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi said each one of the calls Bunnell is accused of making is a violation of his conditions and he convinced Judge Justin P. Jiron that the court should set additional conditions of release and $1,000 bail.
“This is an ongoing pattern of violation of conditions by Mr. Bunnell,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi. “The court is familiar with Mr. Bunnell’s history of violating conditions, continuing to assault the victim in this case and it appears as though - as he said - he doesn’t care what the court says regarding conditions. He’s gonna do what he wants to do…I just think the court’s done all it can do to continue to release Mr. Bunnell and take him at his word that he’s gonna learn this time. He hasn’t. I think what he’s done is he’s taken advantage of the court figuring there will be no consequences for his actions.”
Police say that when they interviewed the alleged victim in the case she told them Bunnell just kept calling her even though he had previously been ordered by Judge Jiron to not contact, abuse or harass her.
“(The alleged victim) said Bunnell would not stop calling her,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. David Hastings in his report. “(She) says on 4-29-22 Bunnell called her approximately 198 times and on 4-30-22 Bunnell called her 325 times. I observed her phone ringing several times with Bunnell’s name appearing on the device showing incoming calls during our conversation. (She) stated Bunnell was sending her harassing text also.”
According to the report, Judge Jiron set the prior conditions of release earlier this month after Bunnell was charged with impeding a police officer, domestic assault, criminal threatening, eluding a law enforcement officer, careless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Bunnell, who is now being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, is facing a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and $11,500 in fines.
