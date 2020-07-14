On July 13 at 8:04 p.m., Robert Langmaid Sr., 48, of East Concord, was charged with trafficking of fentanyl and possession of cocaine during a motor vehicle stop on I-91 near Springfield. Passenger Brittany Chandler, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with possession of cocaine. Langmaid and Chandler were cited to appear in court on Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Vermont State Police from the Westminster barracks conducted the stop, during which Langmaid consented to the search of the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of 352 milligrams (16 bags) of fentanyl. Both Langmaid and Chandler were found to be in possession of 21.9 grams of crack cocaine. They were arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks for processing.

