Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash Sept. 8 on VT Route 18 in Waterford. Police said the operator, Thomas Peplinski, 36, of Concord, stated a deer came from the west side of the roadway and crossed directly in front of his northbound vehicle. Peplinski told police he could not avoid striking the deer, which resulted in moderate front-end damage. Peplinski was wearing his seatbelt and no injuries were reported. Police said airbags were not deployed.
