PITTSBURG, N.H. — Emergency personnel from N.H. Fish & Game responded to a single-vehicle snowmobile crash on Trail 140 at about 4:20 p.m. Jan. 14.

Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS and an N.H. conservation officer responded to the scene, approximately four miles from the nearest road, via snowmobiles. Physical evidence and interviews conducted at the scene indicated that the operator, Jason Berube, 45, of Concord, N.H., lost control of his snowmobile while negotiating a corner in the trail. The machine left the opposite side of the trail, where it struck a tree. A member of Berube’s riding party traveled approximately a mile to a location of cell phone coverage, where he placed a 911 call for help.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments