CONCORD — The town’s grants administrator, Joel Schwartz, took a recent tour of some of the town’s historic landmarks, including the town hall, and gave a report to the select board at its meeting last week.
Schwartz, attending virtually, said, “I did have a good visit with Judy Kurtz (a town resident active in historic preservation projects in the community) and we met with the owner of the Mooselook Diner. I talked to him about his projects, and we met with the pastor of the Concord Community Church who has done an excellent job of rehabilitating that building, and I think his group would be interested in working on the (Miles Pond) pavilion project with volunteers.”
He told the Select Board there is federal funding through the ARPA program, as well as a possible grant through the state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation that could be used for that project if the town is awarded grants.
“I did spend some time at the town hall,” Schwartz continued. “I am going to go back there and get into the basement and take a hard look at it and do some further research on the lift and elevator.”
Schwartz said he sent a study done in 2019 to the state fire marshal’s office about the town hall project where a lift is envisioned to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, saying he hopes to meet with the assistant state fire marshal soon to look at the old town hall, as well as the municipal office building.
“I think we can get a sense of what is needed for code compliance without spending a lot of money on architect’s fees,” said Schwartz, saying it will be important to know up front what fire protection requirements will need to be met for different uses for the town-owned buildings before any projects are undertaken.
Schwartz said there are three significant challenges in the village center that will drive what projects can be pursued as he investigates possible grant opportunities: wastewater disposal, municipal water supply — which does not exist, he noted, and, fire protection.
“It’s hard to invest public money when you can’t have a sprinkler-ed building,” Schwartz said. “So, I did visit the building that you’re in now,” he said to the board, which was meeting in-person at the Concord municipal office, up the street from the historic town hall discussed earlier, which houses the Concord Historical Museum and some meetings, as well as the annual Town Meeting Day voting.
Schwartz continued, “I really haven’t formed any opinions. I think it’s premature for me to do that. With enough money, you can do anything.”
“What will the community support? What is the best thing and worth doing?” asked Schwartz. “It should be a process you go through internally, and if necessary hire some consultants. Meet with the community with the Vermont Council on Rural Development meetings” planning process coming to Concord this summer, he said. “Talk to the Planning Commission further about some ideas that you may want to pursue further. The town hall is a bit of a puzzle, it’s an older building and there are limits to what you can do with it, but I want to make sure all possible future uses are exhausted.”
He noted that a lack of parking is one concern in the center of the village, where the building is located.
Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey told Schwartz, “Basically, we’re looking to you for what money is available and what would fit with the town of Concord.”
Schwartz said the USDA has funding available, as does the Vermont Community Development Program, “… they would love to do some projects in a place like Concord.”
He told the board that right now, “The major push across all fronts is housing … it’s in very short supply everywhere, not as much in Essex and Caledonia counties … they’re looking to invest money in housing,” he said of public funding opportunities generally.
“There are funds out there, we just need to determine what the town wants to do,” stressed Schwartz, saying the lift being considered to make the historic town hall building accessible is clearly among town officials’ top priorities so far.
Humphrey said, “Let me interrupt here; what we want to do is based on what there is for money out there,” saying the town doesn’t want to be “putting the cart in front of the horse in this case.”
Schwartz referenced a memo he sent to town officials about a month prior, noting there are “tens and tens of millions of dollars available for projects,” and Concord as a community and with its public officials can come up with its top priorities and go after some of that money to put the hopes for a few top projects in motion.
“If you actually have a project that you want to do and you are willing to bond or contribute some taxpayer portion of that … up to 30 percent through indebtedness, there is money out there, but you have to identify what it is that you want to do,” Schwartz said.
Humphrey responded, “Alright, I guess we have to sit down and figure that out.
“I’m kind of keen on the old town hall, getting it fixed.”
Schwartz explained that state officials “like something that’s big, they like groundbreakings … (projects that are) impactful and good for the very long term … they are not very much inclined to fund projects that just get you by.”
Humphrey said, “It’s kind of hard to plan a big project in a little river valley town like Concord.”
Of the hopes for the old town hall, Schwartz said, “If you decide do anything more than just put a lift in, it would be up to the select board and the community to decide is it worth it?” He noted, “The demographics are changing and people may be more receptive to something than they have been in the past.”
“I’ll let everyone know when the assistant fire marshal is coming to visit if the select board and anyone else wants to meet with him and any other visits that may occur while I’m doing this work,” said Schwartz.
