CONCORD — Town officials are working to have Bradley Vale Road re-listed as a Class 4 road after state officials alerted the town that the road had been “thrown up.”
According to town records, that is not the case, and no records the town holds attest to that.
Concord Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey said of the situation, last year it was discovered that Bradley Vale Road was not included on the statement of highways the town sends to the state annually. Upon further discovery it was noted that the road was not included on any state map of Concord’s highway.
“We queried the state regarding this and were told the road was ‘thrown up.’ Further investigation ensued and we discovered no documents backing up the state’s claim, so we asked the state to kindly include the road in further highway declarations,” Humphrey said.
The select board has discussed the situation with Bradley Vale Road at several recent meetings, and is working with an attorney to help straighten the matter out.
According to Humphrey, though the town can find no evidence of the road ever having been ‘thrown up’, “The state’s counter was that we had to go through the formal process of ‘laying out the road’ for them to include in their mileage records. The Town’s governing board holds firm to the belief that an error was made by the state, no money should be outlaid by the Town, the state should acknowledge the error, and the road should be re-listed as a Class 4 Road.”
Attorney Michael Tarrant attended the board’s July 6th meeting where the matter was discussed, along with town resident Roger Wood, whose family has lived near the road for generations, and who has longtime knowledge of the road’s history.
During a discussion to provide an update on the Bradley Vale Road question, and what the town’s next steps with the matter are, Tarrant “spoke to the Board concerning putting Bradley Vale Road back on the state maps. Mr. Tarrant will reach out to the State for more clarification on what the next steps will be,” the meeting’s draft minutes state.
At the recent meeting, Tarrant laid out the essence of the town’s quest to settle the Bradley Vale Road issue, saying, “There was a question whether that road was legally thrown up or not. In Vermont, town roads are town roads if they’re town roads and if they’re not town roads, they’re not town roads. If it was not a town road in the first place, this discontinuance (throwing up of the road) doesn’t mean much.”
Select Board Vice-Chair Chris Founier responded, “We want to reclassify it as a Class 4 highway.”
Tarrant said of the road, “It was most likely an historical road that was in existence at one time. Somebody built it. It’s one of those anomalies because people were here, people built roads. The question is, what is a town road?”
“Things that are implicit are not explicit,” Tarrant went on, saying “It becomes a little bit difficult to track down.” Sometimes road situations that are unclear can become “somewhat problematic and sometimes towns get dragged into lawsuits,” he explained.
If the town were to list the road on its report “and someone disagrees with you, they will probably sue you,” he warned. “People can be very uppity one way or the other pro or con, some people want them, some people don’t, it depends on who you are and what you are doing.”
“You used a lot of language there,” said Fournier. “I think what I heard you say is if we say it’s a road and we vote on it, then it’s a town road.”
Board members said the town’s zoning administrator has found evidence that it was a traveled way, and that is not in dispute.
“The question is whether it is a lawful road,” Tarrant went on, saying the state is questioning that.
Tarrant said usually surveys are only necessary if it can’t be determined where a road is.
Selectman George Morehouse pointed out, “The majority of this road is wooded on both sides.”
Farmer Roger Wood, who lives across the street from Bradley Vale Road, was at the meeting and said, “The first 3/4 of a mile of that road goes through my family’s farm.” His family has been there since 1953, “and at that time, it was a Class 4 road and we’ve treated it as such; there’s no way that it came off legally,” he said of the question whether the road was ever discontinued. In 1932 he said, “That road was petitioned to be thrown up but it did not pass. The petition is over there (at the town offices), the results of the petition are over there. It was definitely a road.”
Tarrant said, “If the landowner who the road runs over and the town want it to be a road, it’s simple.”
“There are plenty of roads in the State of Vermont which are not actually roads,” Tarrant continued. “Towns think they’re roads and other people think they’re not. The fact that people think it’s a road is a strong suggestion that it may well be.”
Humphrey said, “Then include it on our road mileage to the state.”
Wood added, “I’ve used that road a lot, back in the day I used it quite a bit. I don’t use it much now.”
“There used to be two bridges on it, now there’s one,” pointed out Morehouse, a longtime selectman.
Tarrant said, “It sounds like we don’t need to get into a debate about it. The town and landowners are in support, the town has spent money on it … (and thereby) implicitly accepted this entire stretch as a Class 4 road.”
“There’s no real debate about this, I don’t think there’s much of an issue,” he concluded.
Tarrant will discuss what process the town needs to go through and any possible steps in order for the road to be listed as a Class 4 road.
Town To Take Over Another Cemetery
Also at the recent meeting, Town Treasurer Audra Girouard told the board that “the Concord Village Cemetery Board would like to turn over the cemetery to the town.”
The town’s administrative assistant will look into how to start that process, it was discussed and noted in the meeting minutes.
A member of the board asked how soon and she said now.
The town not long ago took over Overlook Cemetery, and Girouard said when that cemetery was turned over to the town, two checks were passed to the town, one just under $650 and $16,000 in perpetual care funds. The smaller sum will be used to help with mowing and the perpetual care funds must be held in reserve and the town can use the interest for cemetery needs, she explained.
The board will need to talk about issues including how much the town will charge for burials and more, she said, “I think there’s a lot undecided there.”
A sexton is also needed for the town, it was discussed at the meeting, and the town does have a possible candidate.
“Something else to put on our plate,” said Humphrey. “We have to figure this out.”
Morehouse added, “Time is of the essence.”
Dumpster Question?
Humphrey stated at the meeting last week “That he has had a request from a citizen to provide a dumpster to junk and trashy properties to aid in their clean up,” the draft minutes note.
After a brief discussion, the consensus of the board was not to have the town provide dumpsters to assist with junk and trash clean-up; potentially hazardous materials and liability was one reason cited.
