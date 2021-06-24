CONCORD — At the most recent meeting of the town’s Select Board, the board unanimously voted to accept a Settlement Agreement and Stipulated Interim Order in the case of the Town of Concord vs. Shirley Bunnell related to the cleanup of the property where her house burned on March 7, 2019.
The vote followed an executive session at the board’s June meeting earlier this month, and Bunnell was asked to step outside during the closed-door session of the board, entering executive session at 7:15 p.m. and coming out of the private session at 8:07 p.m.
Bunnell was then asked to come back into the meeting at 8:10 p.m., the record shows.
The Select Board and Attorney Brice Simon then went over the Settlement Agreement and Stipulated Interim Order with Bunnell, offering to answer any questions she may have had. Board members and Bunnell all signed the document about 15 minutes later.
A copy of the Settlement Agreement and Stipulated Interim Order was requested of town officials this week by the newspaper and provided.
The 5-page document through the State of Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division, details what occurred at Bunnell’s property, 270 Main St., when a fire destroyed the residential structure at the site, noting that “some limited debris remains at the property.”
“(T)he Town of Concord Zoning Bylaws required the debris from the fire to be cleaned up within one (1) year, but Ms. Bunnell was not able to meet that requirement,” the agreement and order lay out.
It lays out that she must “remove all debris located at (the property) … and grade the site including filling the cellar hole such that it is left in a reasonably safe condition, no later than Sept. 1, 2021, and ISSUE a permanent INJUNCTION requiring the fire debris at (the property) be removed by Sept. 1, 2021, and that in the event such injunction is violated then it is ORDERED that the Town of Concord shall be entitled to remove all such debris and all costs incurred by the Town to abate the violation shall be charged to the Respondent Shirley Bunnell.”
The court order goes on, stating that Bunnell is responsible for maintaining liability insurance on the Property until the stated work is completed, and that she “shall indemnify and hold harmless any and all persons from any and all injury incurred on the Property.”
The Declaration Page of said insurance policy had to be delivered to the Town by June 10 as part of the agreement.
“In the event the Town removes said debris pursuant hereto, the Town will issue an invoice to Ms. Bunnell for the costs incurred, and Ms. Bunnell shall execute a Promissory Note and Mortgage in favor of the Town of Concord” to cover the costs, ” … payable in monthly installments of $300 per month with a balloon payment of all remaining amounts due and owing no later than two (2) years after the date of such invoice.”
Should that happen, interest will accrue at a 1 percent monthly rate until the bill is paid off, the agreement lays out, and if the debt is defaulted on and the note and mortgage are not paid within the stated time frame, ” … the Town may foreclose upon the Mortgage as allowed by law.”
The agreement “is intended to end the litigation by stipulation, and in consideration hereof, the Town agrees to waive all fines and will limit the amounts charged to Ms. Bunnell” to what is agreed to in the court document, the record shows.
The Parties agreed to the Stipulation and Interim Order, resulting in the matter being stayed until Oct. 1 of this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.