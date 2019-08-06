The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has awarded the Town of Concord an Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant in the amount of $8,246.
The Town has worked in conjunction with the Miles Pond Campers Association for the last 14 years operating an inspection program at the access area located at Miles Pond. The grant funds are used to hire individuals to perform inspections of watercraft launching and retrieving at the access.
