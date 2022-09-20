CONCORD — A slightly smaller but passionate group of town residents turned out at the Concord School for the final gathering of the 3-part Community Visit process brought to Concord by the nonprofit Vermont Council on Rural Development.
After an initial brainstorming at a community church-hosted dinner in July that yielded more than 100 suggestions for projects that could improve the quality of life in this small, rural town, in August, residents at the second session were presented with a list of 21 main topics distilled by VCRD staff from that initial list and they narrowed them down to just three: improving Miles Pond, bringing a store back to town, and working to draw more businesses to the town.
After a welcome by VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe, and the group of about 75 singing Happy Birthday to Judy Kurtz - a member of the town’s zoning and planning board - the group broke into three groups that are the start of community task forces which will tackle the three areas voted on as the top priorities.
Kurtz, who turned 84, said it was the perfect birthday gift. She has long hoped to have the VCRD come to Concord and help lead the way for rejuvenation for her adopted small town.
Store
Emily Maclure, an owner of The Genny a general store in Albany which re-opened a general store through the efforts of a non-profit launched in the community, attended the meeting to help with information on the retail renaissance she’s been part of. She also is an owner of The Craftsbury General Store.
Joel Schwartz, the grants administrator for the town, also took part in the session about the strong interest in bringing a store back to Concord.
“Re-purposing the site would be a challenge,” he said, saying he set out to find out more about the ownership of the site as well as the underground storage tanks for fuel.
The property has been in several hands and was sold several years ago to a subsidiary of Global LP.
He said he found out that “at least two people if not three have contacted Global about purchasing the lot” and trying to develop a store there.
The value of the site is less than $300,000 according to records, but the business is seeking more than that in offering the property for sale, according to Schwartz.
Schwartz said he spoke with one of the prospective buyers and he had negotiated the price down to $500,000 but did not end up purchasing the property.
Another interested party recently told Schwartz there would be deed restrictions on the property if sold and it cannot be a gas station, a convenience store or a residence.
“Think about this for a second … this is a 2-acre lot commercial on Route 2 that would strip its value down to nothing,” said Schwartz. “We really don’t know whether it’s going to be economic to re-build a mini-mart and fuel station there,” said Schwartz. “It has to justify the investment that goes in there.”
Humphrey, the select board chair, said he doesn’t know of another site that is more suited for a store, but said, “I do think we’re going to have to look at an alternative location.”
He said its central location on Route 2 makes it ideal, but it’s “not the most attractive building.”
Dale Urie, chair of the planning/zoning board, said he believes the process will be a drawn-out one, and he thinks the task force should begin working on an alternative site.
Jen Botzojorns, superintendent of the Kingdom East School District, said a store is a community hub where information can be shared on a bulletin board, and having a unique store for visitors traveling Route 2, a thoroughfare to Maine and the White Mountains, could create a distinctive identity for Concord. She said the store could have something special out front, such as a bear as a North Country symbol.
A meeting of the task force which will work on the hope of bringing a store to Concord was set for mid-October, and the other two task forces, on making improvements to the Miles Pond beach and pavilion area will also be looking to meet in the near future, as will the task force working on economic development and attracting other new businesses to town.
The other two groups and citizens who turned out at the meeting to focus on those two areas also provided updates at the evening’s end, both those groups were described as “small but mighty” while the majority of the crowd stayed in the school gym to brainstorm about the hope for a store to be opened in Concord.
Ben Doyle, president of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, proposed a bus trip to hit some of the stores and cafés opened with the help of the consortium of non-profits engaged in this community-driven work such as The Genny in Albany, the Peacham Café, and more.
“You can totally do this, this is totally possible,” said Doyle. “Concord is going to have a store again.”
