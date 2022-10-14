CONCORD — Some residents of Johnson Road are continuing to press the Select Board to assist property owners with repairs on the Class 4 road, insisting a logging company truck made the road in worse condition, and the town bears responsibility as a result.
Jon Lilley, who recently submitted a petition containing signatures of nine property owners on Johnson Road to the board, all seeking town help in making repairs to the road by paying for and dropping off materials that he said he would help rake out over the ruts, was at the meeting with one other resident of the road.
“I’m concerned we came in for a simple request to fix Johnson Road because a logger came in and tore it up,” said Lilley, who had hoped for the town to address the road issue. He said he left the last meeting feeling like “you were going to help us” but the town now has made clear it does not plan to do so.
Lilley raised a property where the town has brought material, and suggested there was favoritism, “I feel like it’s different because this fellow knows someone.”
The board took umbrage at that suggestion and said they did not know what Lilley was referencing.
“Would you explain what you’re talking about?” asked Vice Chairman George Morehouse.
Board Chairman Bill Humphrey said, “I am clueless, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
A resurfacing project on another road led to the town road crew replacing gravel in the road with new gravel, the board was told by the road foreman, related to a resurfacing project, and the material referenced was called into question.
“A week later, you’re down there digging up the road, but you couldn’t bring any over to our place,” said Lilley, questioning why gravel was moved by the town in the other location. “The letter you gave me was ‘take us to court.’ ”
Of his implication that the town had done a favor for one resident, Lilley said, “My thing was it was taken to private properties and dumped off but yet you won’t do anything on Johnson Road.”
Morehouse responded, “It’s the best Class 4 road in the town of Concord and the town is not responsible for maintaining Class 4 roads,” outside of bridges and culverts.
A copy of the letter sent to the neighbors was not received by press time, but Humphrey shared an email he sent to Lilley regarding the neighbors’ request after the petition was recently submitted.
In an email Humphrey sent on Sept. 9 to Lilley and the other neighbors who signed the petition, on the board’s behalf, he wrote, “Thank you for attending the Selectboard meeting and airing your concerns regarding the Class 4 road serving your property.”
“After deliberation, the Selectboard decided to maintain the original determination that assistance will not be given,” the email continued. “Citing Vermont Statutes Title 19: Highways, Chapter 009: Repairs, Maintenance, and Improvements, Subchapter 007: Enforcing Repairs. In part it reads: ‘When a highway or bridge is out of repair or unsafe for travel …’ Upon recent inspection of the Class 4 road, the criteria of unsafe for travel is not met; the Selectboard based its decision on this finding. If you and others are unsatisfied with our decision, you may attend the next Selectboard meeting to express your dissatisfaction and/or there is provision stated in the Statute that you may continue this issue with the Essex County Superior Court.”
Humphrey stressed that following the last meeting, where the petition was submitted, “We said we’d be willing to help as long as it met criteria.”
“That’s a passable Class 4 road,” said Humphrey.
Lilley responded, “My point is it was smooth until the trucker came in, and now it’s not.”
“It’s not the way it was, however it’s still passable,” said Humphrey. “It meets the criteria of a Class 4 road and we don’t need to do anything. I don’t want to go down the road that if a Class 4 road is below someone’s personal standards … the town has 1,000 neighbors, and if we start with you, where is it going to end?”
Lilley said, “We don’t get anything. Nothing.”
Morehouse stressed that the road is passable to the point where there is “no issue with fire trucks or emergency vehicles” accessing properties along it.
That the town issues permits to logging companies and neighbors allege damage was done by a logging company was stressed by neighbors at the meeting.
One resident asked, “Where is the permit? Why isn’t the town making the logger fix it?”
Select Board member Shannon Chapman said, “The road is not destroyed. It is still passable, and it is still a good Class 4 road.”
Lilley didn’t relent with his insinuation that some residents get perks and others don’t. “I don’t know what’s going on … if there are favors going on,” he said.
The 5-minute citizens’ concerns time was called by Humphrey.
Lilley said, “Maybe we ought to look at term limits. Maybe I am not done yet.”
“I do have a term limit,” said Humphrey. “I am only here for two years.”
Barnie’s Market Site Update
In other business, the board discussed recent efforts to learn more about the property where Barnie’s Market formerly operated; there is high interest in town to attract a new market to the community.
That goal was identified as one of the top three priorities from a community visit process with the Vermont Council on Rural Development, which came to Concord for a series of brainstorming and goal-setting sessions with residents.
Grants administrator for Concord Joel Schwartz gave a brief update, saying, “As far as Barnie’s Market goes, we had a meeting with them (Global, the owner of the property) last month via Zoom … we followed up with an email and told them we would like to hear back. We have not heard back from Global. I provided them with a re-cap.”
The property is for sale, but its sale would be restricted by language preventing use of the property as a store or gas station, townspeople recently learned during the community visit process. Schwartz said he has inquired of the property owner about whether they would be willing to cooperate with the town to lift any potential deed restrictions over the site.
Schwartz also spoke with a State official regarding the underground storage tanks at Barnie’s, saying, “If they do not have a future use for those tanks, they will not grant a variance.”
“If they do not come around to figure out what they want to do on that site, I think the State will send them a notice saying they need to remove those tanks,” said Schwartz. “That’s an obligation they have no matter what. I am not sure they are going to cooperate with the town … we’re waiting for a response from them and see what they want to do.”
He said, “I’m still trying to be polite and patient with Global. It’s a very large corporation. I don’t think this is a priority for them. I can just stay in touch with them and say we really would like to get an answer back, and I hope we will get one from them.”
