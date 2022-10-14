CONCORD — Some residents of Johnson Road are continuing to press the Select Board to assist property owners with repairs on the Class 4 road, insisting a logging company truck made the road in worse condition, and the town bears responsibility as a result.

Jon Lilley, who recently submitted a petition containing signatures of nine property owners on Johnson Road to the board, all seeking town help in making repairs to the road by paying for and dropping off materials that he said he would help rake out over the ruts, was at the meeting with one other resident of the road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments