CONCORD — The Concord Selectboard and Concord Planning & Zoning Board met March 28 to discuss the town’s implementation goals that will be part of the town’s updated municipal plan.
The current municipal plan expires in July.
The Concord Planning & Zoning Board has been working on redrafting the municipal plan with the assistance of hired consultant Cynthia Stuart of Stuart Consulting.
A municipal plan aims to define a community’s vision and set actions that support the implementation of that vision. The municipal plan can also qualify towns for state grants to fund improvements or receive specialized technical assistance.
The municipal plan is a guiding document that allows decisions to be made by considering the community’s future, including clear goals, short-term actions, and long-term vision.
Drafting of the updated Concord Municipal Plan is based upon work by the Concord Planning Board and the 2022 Let’s Grow Concord Community Visit, facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
The Let’s Grow Concord Community Visit process brought together community members to actively examine issues, decide on priorities, and develop action plans for the town’s future.
Many ideas for action were identified through the Let’s Grow Concord Community Visit, and in the end, Concord residents voted to form task forces around three priorities to bring a store back to the community, attract businesses and Industry to Concord, and clean up and improve Miles Pond Beach
Tuesday’s joint board meeting included breakout groups to discuss goals, discussion around who benefits from the proposed goals, actions necessary to achieve the goals, and potential responsible board/committees.
Topics discussed were economic development, recreation, facilities & land use, housing, education, and community development. Board members discussed many possible initiatives.
For example, many board members thought that it is important to focus on maintaining and improving the current recreational assets located in Concord, including the Folsom Common Park, North Concord Park, Veterans Memorial, Miles Pond Beach & Miles Pond Pavilion.
Another initiative discussed was using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to hire technical assistance providers (architects, engineers, consultants) to evaluate the facility needs of all town-owned buildings and explore opportunities to make improvements and maintain the structures.
Insights from the meeting will help define and prioritize goals documented in the draft municipal plan that will be shared with community members for further input at upcoming hearings this spring and summer as the updated municipal plan goes through the required adoption process.
