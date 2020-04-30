Concord School faculty, staff and administration will be displaying their Wildcat spirit in and around town during a car parade for students on Tuesday, May 5.
The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the school and then proceed up Shadow Lake Road. The parade will turn around at the top (Concord Corner), and come back down Shadow Lake Road. It will then continue east on Route 2 (Main Street) in Concord, to Beach Drive (Miles Pond).
The route will loop back to Route 2 and then down Victory Road into Glenside Lane. It will proceed back to Route 2, heading west, and will end back in the center of town.
There will be suggested areas to pull off and watch for those homes not covered by the route. “Please remember to practice social distancing while watching the parade,” reminded school music teacher and parade organizer Molly Tobin. “We very much miss our students, and are excited about seeing them again for the first time in many weeks, even if it will only be from our cars!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.