The Kingdom East School Board facilities committee recently approved repairs to the Concord School gymnasium roof in hopes that it will buy enough time to sort out a long-term solution.
The board’s subcommittee approved nearly $8,700 to have all the seams and current patches patched again as well as resolve any other concerns that may be found on the decades-old auxiliary school building.
Roof issues for the building, which houses the school’s gym in the main section as well as the PreK, baker space and utility spaces in a separate section, came up at the committee’s May meeting when facilities director Danny Pickering described a leak that resulted in water flowing into the boiler room, including over electrical panels.
The aging building has been a sore point for years. The district has had to install snow load sensors on the gym roof to ensure it is structurally safe in winter. It also has efficiency and code concerns.
“Really the building should fall down,” said Tony Demasi, board vice-chair from Burke and a member of the facilities committee, during the May discussion.
Last week the 4 members on the committee voted unanimously to approve the repair work, after discussing other options, like replacing the roof for an estimated $170,000, which would have triggered code requirements, and applying a spray sealer over the existing roof, which cost just as much if not more than a new roof, states a memo on the issue produced by Pickering.
“You can see the Catch-22 we are in,” said Demasi “The building needs to be replaced. It’s an older building and at this point, we are doing everything we can to keep it open and functional and safe.”
“The committee decided to patch the existing leaks,” said Demasi, noting the need to develop a long-term solution.
“The ultimate goal is to replace the building at some point,” added Demasi. He said they are working on the multi-year process to develop plans, get the public involved and secure the funding.
“It does put a lot of pressure on citizens to pay for things like this,” he noted.
In the interim, the committee expects the repairs will keep the building safe, dry and usable in the short term. But some concerns will remain, including the presence of asbestos under the roof membrane, potentially compromised insulation and the uncertainty of how long the patches will hold.
Besides the roof repairs, the KESD facility committee approved additional expenditures for cabling work at Sutton and the purchase of new basketball hoops at Burke, and HVAC work is underway at Lyndon Town School.
KESD is also looking to conduct a facilities analysis and will discuss the topic at its July meeting of the full KESD board, including the possible formation of an ad hoc committee to work through the process of understanding the current state of KESD buildings and to make recommendations. Future facilities work will also look at school security and safety, which has come up in light of the school shooting in Texas last month.
