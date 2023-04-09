CONCORD — Students from Concord School’s Student Council and their advisors paid a visit last week to the town’s Select Board in hopes of partnering with the town to fix up a field next to the school.
The student council recently received a grant that will pay for much of the hoped-for work to the field, but won’t be enough for topsoil or repairing the fence that surrounds the field.
The student council estimates about $1,122 for the rest of the slated improvements and is seeking town help with the fence and soil; they have $1,500 on hand thanks to the grant.
The students – including 8th graders Asa Sukkaew, Malie Hale, Olivia Chase, Makayla Savage, Frankie Roy, and 6th graders Baylie Smith and MacKenzie Hayden – and their advisors, teachers Sam Cota and Kristen Huntington, were at the meeting to ask for permission to make improvements to the town-owned field, where a tennis court once stood.
Until about a week ago, the council had thought the field located very near the school was the property of Concord School, but it turns out it’s town-owned, explained Huntington.
The school recently was notified it was selected to receive a $1,500 grant through the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative for the project to help with the costs of the “Kickball Field Improvement Project.”
The students took turns discussing aspects of the proposal that they had worked on with their advisors.
“We hope to make a nicer and safer multipurpose field in the space that used to hold the tennis courts. The current field is dangerous: it’s uneven, and has holes, rocks, and is overall very rough. If we have the resources, we would also like to try to fix the fence, because it has a lot of holes in it,” the board was told.
The amount of the grant won’t be enough to repair the fence, till and re-seed the field and more; the Select Board was asked to approve allowing the work envisioned to happen, and for any support the town can contribute to helping realize the plans.
Bill Humphrey, chair of the Concord Select Board, took a quick pulse of the board at Monday night’s meeting, and immediately, there was unanimous agreement that the town board would grant permission for the project - and help out.
The town road foreman and a member of the select board both offered their home tillers for use, so that would count as in-kind contributions, noted Humprhey.
Help with topsoil and the fence will be needed financially, and the town suggested that the group get an estimate for the fence repair.
Part of the presentation the students delivered noted that the group would help to “Plan the work, research prices for materials using a Tennis Court Project Budget, work with adults to order materials, find community advisors to do the actual work.”
Huntington told the board that the field is the only open grassy area available to students at the PreK-8 school where “kids can play at during recess, after school, and during whole-school celebrations.”
“We would use this space for many things, including: kickball, gaga ball, wiffel ball, ultimate frisbee, and during PE or other activities,” the student presentation continued.
The goal is to have the field tilled and seeded with grass by the end of the school year with the hope of students returning to school with their restored field dream having been realized.
The presentation to the board noted, “Fixing the field would benefit every student at the Concord School on a daily basis!”
When the student council sought funding from the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, they had to make a presentation, and they were asked how they would make decisions as the project moves ahead.
The group responded, “We will work as a team to accomplish our goals. Sometimes in teams, there is disagreement. When this happens, we will vote or discuss which option seems the most reasonable with our project. For example, when we started, some people really wanted to do a basketball court, but in the end we all agreed the field was the best project.”
Students plan to document the project and offer monthly reflection, as well as evidence of the progress, they told the board. “Some ideas we have already discussed are pictures and an iMovie to show our work.”
The things they need help with include: help with tilling for new grass seed and bases; quality dirt from the town to create a better layer of topsoil so the grass will grow, and what they termed their ‘big wish’, “We know this is a big ask, but we would love to get a new fence or repair the existing one.”
“We have $1,500, obviously that wouldn’t be enough to fix a fence,” said Huntington.
Humphrey, the board chair, asked that the group get an estimate for the fence, which the group is hoping to keep as high as it is presently.
He also noted, “Top soil is hard to come by, and it is expensive when you do find it.”
Right after the group gave their presentation near the start of the board’s agenda, Humphrey turned to the other four members of the board and asked, “How do you feel about the school using that property?”
“They already use it,” responded selectman George Morehouse, who said he thought there was a lease for the school to use the recreation area in the town’s records and said there was an agreement that the property “had to be used for recreation.”
Huntington said she’s been at Concord School for more than 16 years, “and they’ve always used it.”
Select board member Shannon Chapman asked that some budget numbers be provided to the board, and Huntington said she would provide that.
Humphrey said at the close of the discussion, “There’s no issue with permission, we’re trying to figure out how we can help them out.”
He told the group the board’s consensus was in support of the project, and allowing the work to go forward with the grant dollars on hand.
Humphrey reiterated the request to have an estimate for the fence work drawn up for the board to look at.
