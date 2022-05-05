CONCORD — The Concord Select Board will send official warnings following a series of complaints about excessive waste, debris and some unsafe conditions at properties in town. The board will ask property owners to clean up their buildings or face legal consequences.
Town Zoning Administrator Audra Girouard at this week’s meeting of the board, informed officials that she has received complaints from four individuals regarding two buildings she said are potentially dangerous, and two which are in violation of the town’s junk ordinance.
“There are several around town that I’ve put on this list,” said Girouard. She added that there are many more properties around town that could likewise be on the list, but she would need complaints to come in to bring them to the board’s attention.
“I had a discussion with someone a week or two ago … If I go out looking at properties, I could have an endless list,” Girouard said. “These four, someone from the public has come to me and said, ‘Why can’t something be done about this?’ ” If the select board chooses to enforce those ordinances, then those are four properties for you to look at. I’m not going to be in the practice of going around and compiling a list.”
Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey said the list will prompt the board to “get our feet wet on this issue.”
Related to the former home of constable Ken Copp, now deceased, the board and Girouard discussed the neglected property during Tuesday night’s meeting.
“His nephew Danny is the administrator of the estate, but it’s gotten worse since Ken has passed away, it’s in pretty bad shape,” said Girouard. “Even when Ken was living there, it was in pretty bad shape, but it’s worse.”
In her report to the board this week, Girouard wrote that in addition to Copp’s home on Long Hill Road, a property on Oregon Road owned by Richard Steigleman is the other one for which someone lodged a complaint.
The two properties where the town’s junk ordinance has been questioned due to an excess number of unregistered vehicles are properties owned by Danny Austin on East Main Street and David Hambly on Long Hill Road, according to the report.
Humphrey said of the issue of neglected properties in Concord, and the concerns coming to the board, “This has opened up a whole can of worms … I agree something should be done with these buildings, I just don’t know how we can afford to do it.”
He said the town will potentially be looking at “spending a whole lot of money.”
“Once we head down this road, you’re going to have to spend money on it,” said Humphrey. The letters going out to the four property owners discussed this week will be copied to the town’s attorney, Dan McCabe, who has intervened to help the town with earlier similar cases in the past. “You can’t wag your finger and scold them and then just forget about it,” he said.
Humphrey said, “I see this as an issue … we can just continue buying properties and tearing them down and re-selling them.”
“These people need to be put on notice that this stuff isn’t acceptable,” said select board member Shannon Chapman.
Humphrey said, “The last two we got involved in, that was exactly what happened, that was the only way it was going to get resolved,” referring to his statement about the town buying neglected properties, cleaning them up, then selling the sites.
Girouard said, “If you’re going to have an ordinance, and you’re not going to enforce it, why have an ordinance at all?”
“If we kick this can down the street we may end up spending considerable money to get this cleaned up,” said Humphrey. “Bear in mind, the end result will cost us.”
Selectman George Morehouse added, “This happens every day, people just walk away from properties.”
Girouard said she went driving around the other day, and ticked off a few roads she went down, including Oregon Road, Grist Mill Pit, Johnson Road and Cozy Nook Road.
“Oregon Road is pretty bad. There are a lot of places on Oregon Road that if I was making a list, they would be on it. That’s what made me say, oh, gosh, I can’t just make a list … there are places all over town,” she said.
Humphrey suggested the town give the property owners in question two months to respond, saying, “We’ll let them know they are in violation and cite the ordinances. We’ll start with these four.”
The board also discussed a property at 80 South St. formerly owned by Frederick Schwag, and sold recently. The site is improved but still has debris on it, and the board and Girouard discussed leaving it in violation status for now and discussing the property at the June meeting.
“I’d like to see the whole thing cleaned up,” said Humphrey.
The board earlier in executive session agreed to forgive violation fines and waive all but $3,000 of the fines against Schwag.
Girouard said the town has received a check for the $3,000 in fines that the town did not forgive; at the closing for the property, the attorney withheld that sum from Schwag to pay the fines, said Girouard.
Asked about the total in fines on the property, Girouard said on Wednesday, “I don’t think anyone calculated the final amount. The fees were $100 per day dating back to February 2021. The board accepted the $3,000 upon recommendation of Attorney McCabe.”
“You told Schwag that he only needed to pay us $3,000, that was your agreement with Schwag,” said Girouard. She said the board can keep the property’s violation open, and they chose to do so for now.
She said, “You don’t have to dismiss that violation yet if you still feel that there is work you want to see done on that property, that violation still holds on that property.”
Humphrey said, “Make sure we get that on next month’s agenda and re-visit the issue.”
“Okay, we will leave that open,” said Girouard.
