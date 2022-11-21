CONCORD — Concord received the second payment from the American Rescue Plan Act grant worth $118,806.53.
Town Treasurer Audra Girouard told the select board the town has now received $364,583.51.
Town Zoning Administrator and 911 Coordinator Paul Berlejung also updated the board.
Berlejung said he contacted resident Paul Charron to say a complaint about encroachments on Wavy Lane were “a private matter as it is a private road.” He informed Charron of the town’s appeal process.
Berlejung also visited 10 Long Hill Road - the Hambly property - and reported there appeared to be no zoning violations other than possible setbacks. He did note, however, that the property “appears to be in violation of the ordinance related to regulating outdoor storage of junk and junk vehicles.”
He reported similarly on two properties which the board’s assistant received complaints about and asked him to respond to, including 93 Leonard Hill Road and 267 Cedar Street, both listed as properties belonging to Brian Austin, the record shows.
He noted that there appear to be violations of the junk ordinance at the Austin property.
A final update about a property concern that Berlejung investigated was in response to a complaint regarding 822 Oregon Road, the Potwin property.
“I wrote the Potwins on Sept. 30 to discuss a complaint they had moved a trailer onto their property without a permit. Not having heard from them I wrote them on Oct. 19 that if I did not hear back from them by Nov 2, I would refer the matter to the SB to take legal action against them,” Berlejung reported. “I spoke to her on Oct. 26 and sent her an application for a permit for the trailer,” he updated the board.
Other Business
Dale Urie, chair of the town’s Planning Board, noted that the board is working on updating Concord’s municipal plan. They had hoped to get a planner from the Northeastern Vermont Development Association to work with them on the project but they cannot provide a staff member. The board is looking to use a consultant to assist it and he said, “I believe that Cynthia Stuart (who runs a consulting firm and formerly was on the board) is going to be helping us out, we do have money in our budget, so that’s our plan for the next month or so.”
The board also discussed the need to take over a small local cemetery whose volunteer board is no longer able to oversee the plot financially. The town must accept the cemetery, officials discussed.
A quit claim deed can be executed to allow for the land to be transferred from the Overlook Cemetery Association, it was discussed.
The board agreed to have attorney Chad Hickey file a quit claim deed for the ownership of the cemetery to transfer to the Town of Concord. The deed will be for the Old and New Overlook Cemetery in East Concord, the draft minutes from the meeting reflect.
The board agreed to allow a sign outside the library so it could be more easily located and they requested that the bottom riser of the building be repaired and promised to get a contractor to accomplish both projects.
The board also agreed to have Eliminator Pest Control come to the town office/library monthly and to have the basement at the town clerk’s office professionally cleaned to address odor and rodent concerns.
Remote Access Ending
After the meeting, Susan LaMadeleine, the board’s assistant, informed the newspaper that a decision to cease remote access to meetings was made by the board.
That issue was not on the agenda nor touched on in the meeting minutes, and the public did not have the opportunity to weigh in on the matter.
Consultants to the town on grants, members of the planning and zoning board, volunteers working on cemetery restoration projects and the news media have used the remote access links since they began being offered amid the pandemic.
The newspaper requested that the board chair that the matter is reconsidered as a future agenda item to afford public access to public meetings and information.
At the Nov. 1 meeting of the board, four members of the public the meeting via Zoom, this reporter, Dale Urie, the chair of the town’s planning and zoning board, Audra Girouard, the town treasurer, and Heather Johnson, representing the Natural Resources Conservation District to provide information about the Folsom Corner grant project to the board.
