CONCORD — At the recent meeting of the Concord Select Board, town resident Jon Lillie addressed the board again about his concerns over the conditions on Johnson Road.
According to the draft minutes of the December meeting, Chairman Bill Humphrey invited Lillie to speak to the board regarding his concerns on the Johnson Road issue.
“Mr. Lillie reiterated his position and concern regarding the condition of the road and possible future deterioration if nothing is done now to repair the road,” the minutes reflect.
Another Johnson Road resident, Mark O’Maley, distributed a Freedom of Information Request to all town employees present, the minutes show, as well as to State Representative Scott Campbell and all board members.
O’Maley then left the building, the record shows.
A request for a copy o O’Maley’s Dec. 6 request was provided by the town staff on Dec. 13, and it shows that the request outlines “deep concerns about the Town of Concord’s government following its own ordinances and rules.”
He said he was seeking “the opportunity to inspect and/or obtain copies of all public records concerning logging activities on Johnson Road from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2022.”
O’Maley asked that he be notified if the cost for providing the records exceeded $100, noting that he would prefer to receive the records digitally “to avoid the Town of Concord’s extremely costly photocopying fee of .25 cents per page.”
“However, I would also like to request a waiver of all fees in that the disclosure of the requested information is in the public interest and will contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of all public road use by commercial outfits and the maintenance of public roads required by such use - furthermore I believe this information will show if indeed the Town of Concord’s government following its own ordinances and rules. I am a full-time resident, taxpayer & voter in the Town of Concord and this information is not being sought for commercial purposes.”
O’Maley noted that the law requires a response expeditiously, citing the time frame.
“If you deny any or all of this request, please cite in writing each specific exemption you feel justifies the refusal to release the information and notify me of the appeal procedures available to me under the laws of the State of Vermont,” O’Maley’s letter went on.
He asked for: all ordinances and rules related to logging in the town and road usage to do so; information on road ordinances including weight limits and lengths specific to Johnson Road and other Class 3 & 4 roads in the town; all logging inquiries, actual applications, issued permits and any conditions for permits on Johnson Road going back to 2017; all pre-and post permit inspection notes and reports of sites/roads by town employees and elected officials and all communications in any form related to logging on Johnson Road.
O’Maley also sought all written communications between logging contractors and subcontractors and owners with all town representatives; all employee and select board correspondence in any form related to logging permits and enforcement related to Johnson Road dating back to 2017 as well as fees related to logging activities on Johnson Road. He also requested the town’s conflict of interest policy and a list of officials bound to it; copies of paperwork related to the conflict of interest policy from 2019-22, disclosure of any and all family, partners, friends, business associates et al related to logging interests related to logging activities on Johnson Road dating to 2017.
He further requested proof of town ordinances/rules for the disposal of materials and property paid for with tax monies pertaining to information shared at an Oct. 4 select board meeting that Shadow Lake Road materials were given away to nearby people in town in the fall of 2022. He asks, “What Town of Concord ordinance/policy is his comment based on?” pertaining to the comment made by Selectman Denis LaMadeleine.
O’Maley also is seeking all requests in all forms for road materials (gravel) given away by the town to people near road work sites for the period from 2017-2022 such as the recent Fall 2022 work on Shadow Lake Road, and costs of the materials given away.
His requests go on seeking copies of credentials and certifications related to road conditions, copies of all communication related to Johnson Road, of petitions and concerns from land owners and residents anywhere in town.
Later in the draft minutes from the meeting where O’Maley presented his demand for the extensive public records request, it’s noted, “A discussion was had on Mr. Mark O’Maley’s request. It was the board’s consensus to have Audra Girouard e-mail Mr. Mark O’Maley and ask him to facilitate any inspection of records through the Administrative Assistant Susan LaMadeleine or with each individual town employee/officer. It was the consensus of the board to charge any allowable fees for copies of documents and/or time as outlined by the Secretary of State’s Office.”
According to the minutes, “Discussion with Mr. Jon Lillie continued. Bill Humphrey asked the board if anyone had changed their mind (about Johnson Road). All members stated they had not. Bill Humphrey stated that they were at a cross-roads and the matter would no longer be debated. The next step would be for Mr. Jon Lillie to seek legal action.”
Lillie has been attempting to get town officials to do something to improve the condition of Johnson Road, a Class 4 road, which he insists was damaged by a logging truck, permits for which the town of Concord issues and bears some responsibility in his estimation. The town is responsible for very minimal upkeep and maintenance of Class 4 roads, and the board has maintained that there is not proof of a logging truck causing said concerns, and that the road is passable for emergency vehicles and usable by residents who understand the inherent responsibilities they bear living on a Class 4 road.
The debate has been ongoing for months.
Other Business
The board voted to give full-time employees a $100 gift card and part-time employees a $50 gift card for the holiday season.
Updates regarding several properties of concern for violations of the town’s junk ordinance were given at the meeting. The record shows the following:
· Steigleman Property Update: some cleanup/progress has been made. The right-of-way has been cleared of debris.
· Kenneth Copp Property Update: an email from Mr. Dan Copp was distributed to the board. As Administrator of the Estate, Mr. Dan Copp will be listing the property for sale and asked if the town would be interested in purchasing the property. It was the consensus of the board that they are not prepared to make an offer at this time.
