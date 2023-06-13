Concord Select Board OKs Engineering Work For Town Hall Foundation Work

CONCORD — The town’s Select Board at its June 6th meeting voted unanimously to embark on planning or a project to see long-hoped-for improvements b on the Concord Town Hall
The board approved a proposal for structural engineering services for repairs and improvements with Northeast Structural Engineering out of Swanton, Vermont, in the amount of $17,400.
Select Board Vice Chairman Chris Fournier has been leading communication with the engineering firm and presented the proposal to the board at the meeting.
Fournier reported that he received a proposal from Brian Douglas of Northeast Structural Engineering “for the foundation repairs and engineering associated” with the planned project.
The project was listed under ARPA Projects on the agenda for the meeting - the town will use some of its funds through the American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded during the pandemic for the town hall work.
The engineering scope within the approved contract will see structural engineering plans and specifications for the following drawn up:
• repair or replacement of the east and west foundation walls;
• repair of the rotted east and west sills;
• regrading of the earth outside the building on the east and west side; replacement of foundations at the furnace;
• improving or replacing a building pier;
• repairing the foundation and improving waterproofing at the north foundation wall;
• rehabilitating the south foundation wall;
• adding lateral support to the wood framing in the basement area;
• adding a LULA lift to include foundation and 2nd floor penetration; and more.
Down the road, a LULA lift is planned between the first and second floors of the building.
According to the website for the LULA lifts, “A LULA is a Limited Use/Limited Application hybrid between a commercial elevator and a wheelchair lift. While it looks and works like a traditional elevator, a LULA’s only purpose is to provide accessibility for handicapped residents or visitors to a building.”
An environmental study of the building is also planned to help the town go after other potential grants for ongoing improvements envisioned for the building.
Barnie’s Market Site Discussion
Grants administrator Joel Schwartz attended the meeting last week and touched on the Barnie’s Market site. He said the current owners have an extension until November for their underground tanks for the former gas station property.
Last summer, a town-wide community planning process through the Vermont Council on Rural Development identified town residents’ desire for a community store as a top priority since the market and gas station, long known as Barnie’s, closed down a few years ago.
Schwartz said of the property’s current owners, “They may seek another extension; there’s very little chance they’d be able to sell that property with the conditions they have placed on that property.”
Select Board Chair Bill Humphrey said he recently had a conversation with one of the facilitators involved in the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s visits to town last summer. “They had concerns that the Barnie’s Market thing was moving slowly, so from the state side of things, they’re going to pull a meeting together with Global (the site owners), and department heads and come up with some kind of strategy to move things ahead for us … and help facilitate movement.”
Schwartz responded, “That would be great if they would do that.”
“Maybe with the state leaning on them, the administration in Montpelier … maybe that would help,” said Schwartz.
“We need to make it a little more painful for them to be the owner of that … stressing the environmental and the tanks issue with them. I kind of pounded that in, we need to have some enforcement or at least a notice that the state will enforce something,” said Humphrey.
Schwartz said the underground storage tank program at the state has been understaffed “and as a result, this isn’t the only property like this in the State of Vermont in this condition.”
“It’s very expensive to clean them up and they do get cleaned up in market areas like Burlington … you don’t find that in many of these rural communities, so that’s really the conundrum the state has. There’s not enough money. So exerting some political pressure so they move in that direction,” may help, said Schwartz.
Schwartz noted that thinking outside the box about a hoped-for new community store may be important, noting that the town building where the meeting was happening could be a town store one day. “I think there are a lot of options,” he said.
“This site right here could potentially be a community store when we look at options … you have to broaden your options and look outside the box,” said Schwartz.
Zoning Administrator
Town Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung gave a brief report to the board and made a suggestion where the town’s ongoing battle to get several properties with excessive junk on them to come into compliance with the town’s ordinances.
“I shouldn’t say they’re not going to be resolved; I have a feeling that they’re not,” warned Berlejung of some of the properties, even with a new enforcement tool to issue tickets and take offenders to court, where ultimately fines can lead to liens on people’s properties if they don’t comply.
“My thoughts were jumping down to the ARPA funds and cleaning up some of the properties,” Berlejung said, “You have a right to go on the property and clean it up and do whatever you want with the junk and slap a lien on it. And once it’s sold you have that money to re-invest and use in some other places.”
“That’s my cheap and easy advice,” he said.
Selectman George Morehouse asked, “How many violations would you anticipate that would have to be cleaned up? Every other house in town?” he answered rhetorically.
Berlejung said people ask him, “What in God’s name is happening on Oregon Road?
Morehouse responded, “It’s been that way for years, but it’s not the only road in town.”
“I would take the ARPA funds and start cleaning them up,” said Berlejung. The town received about $300,000 in ARPA funds and there are not restrictions any longer for how those municipal grant funds are expended.
Morehouse said, “We’ve got better projects for the town than to clean up somebody’s garbage.”
Humphrey said, “The ARPA money, that’s intriguing …”
“I’m pretty sure you can use it for anything,” said Berlejung. “That list of 9 or 12 things you can use it for does not apply anymore.”
