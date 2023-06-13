Concord Select Board OKs Engineering Work For Town Hall Foundation Work

Concord Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung at far right, standing, addresses the Concord Select Board at its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. He suggested the town think about using some of its ARPA funds to forcibly clean up some properties with excessive junk, place liens on them and get the money back when the properties change hands down the road. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

CONCORD — The town’s Select Board at its June 6th meeting voted unanimously to embark on planning or a project to see long-hoped-for improvements b on the Concord Town Hall

The board approved a proposal for structural engineering services for repairs and improvements with Northeast Structural Engineering out of Swanton, Vermont, in the amount of $17,400.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments