CONCORD — At the first meeting of the Concord Select Board after the annual town meeting, Bill Humphrey was re-elected chairman of the board and Chris Fournier was elected as the vice chairman.

Outgoing town clerk Cynthia Gaboriault and newly-elected town clerk Linda Blakslee informed the board that the election had gone well and Blakslee would maintain the same hours at the town offices as Gaboriault had. They reported that the constable position had been eliminated, per the results of the voting, a step the town of Kirby likewise recently adopted.

