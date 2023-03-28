Town resident Brian Bentley sent photos of sidewalks he is urging the Concord Select Board to address. The email he sent was noted under citizen concerns at the board's recent March meeting. (Courtesy Photo)
CONCORD — At the first meeting of the Concord Select Board after the annual town meeting, Bill Humphrey was re-elected chairman of the board and Chris Fournier was elected as the vice chairman.
Outgoing town clerk Cynthia Gaboriault and newly-elected town clerk Linda Blakslee informed the board that the election had gone well and Blakslee would maintain the same hours at the town offices as Gaboriault had. They reported that the constable position had been eliminated, per the results of the voting, a step the town of Kirby likewise recently adopted.
Under citizen’s concerns on the agenda for the monthly meeting, the draft minutes noted that resident Brian Bentley had written the board with concern and photos regarding the condition of sidewalks in the town.
A request for a copy of the email Bentley sent to town officials was provided to the newspaper and noted, “Of course there are more sidewalk hazards that need attention but these pictures are a few examples. The road crew should inspect sidewalks that need attention and make a report to Selectboard. Maybe take the Board before a Select meeting to do a walk through!”
In addition to sending photos with captions of sidewalks in disrepair in the community, Bentley also included links with information about sidewalk repairs for the board to review.
Town Treasurer Audra Girouard requested permission from the Board to contact an attorney concerning the 2023 Tax Sale, and the board voted to have her do so.
Girouard also requested permission to issue a town credit card to the new town clerk, and the board okayed that request. She also “informed the Board that she is researching a bank change with increased interest rate and increased security.”
Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung was in attendance at the recent March meeting and “stated that he has sent a seven day violation to the Potwins property on Oregon Road. He also stated that he has spoken to Ms. Potwin and that a letter has been sent regarding the conversation. He has also executed an affidavit for Dan McCabe about the Austin property on Main Street.”
The minutes state that the zoning administrator “will also be revamping the violation letter to bring it up to date.”
According to the minutes, Dan Webb and Nate Alberts spoke to the Board about a possible Jerry Jam event coming to Concord.
Overlook Cemetery
According to the record, “The Town of Concord now owns the Overlook Cemetery in East Concord.”
“Georganna Dow and Neil Sweet spoke with the Board concerning the workings of the cemetery. Neil Sweet will remain as the Sexton for now. All paperwork and funds for the Overlook Cemetery have been turned over to the Selectboard,” the minutes reflect.
