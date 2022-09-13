Concord Select Board Receives Class 4 Road Conditions Petition

CONCORD — A petition containing signatures of nine town residents was submitted to the Concord Select Board at its meeting last week - seeking town work on a Class 4 road.
Jon Lilley of Johnson Road, submitted the petition seeking to have the town help pay for needed work.
At the meeting Tuesday evening, Lilley submitted the petition under the citizen’s concerns agenda item.
At the start of that part of the meeting, Chair Bill Humphrey announced, “I’ve got my stopwatch on, we’re going to hold to it.”
Lilley said the petition he was turning in had been signed by nine taxpayers, and that by state statute he researched, the town had 72 hours to respond to a petition concerning an issue with a town road. He maintained that damage to the road had been caused by a heavy truck that shouldn’t have been allowed on Johnson Road, and that the town was responsible for the damages because its own permitting rules weren’t enforced.
He said if a load of crushed stone would be dropped by the town, residents would help spread it to fill in holes.
Humphrey said the road is passable and an inspection showed no damage.
Lilley said the taxes he and a neighbor pay “will more than cover what we’re asking.”
“All we’re asking is to bring it back to the way it was,” said Lilley.
Humphrey said, “We’re past the five minutes. We’ll take it under advisement.”
“I’m going to keep going because we need to fix it,” said Lilley.
Humphrey replied, “I’ll give you credit for your tenacity.”
The draft minutes of the meeting show the board entered executive session at the close of the public portion of the meeting. When the board emerged from the closed-door session, the Consensus of the Board is for “Bill H. to compose a letter addressing Jon Lilley’s petition.”
Also during the public comment portion of the meeting, State Rep. Terry Williams introduced two candidates for the Vermont House, Rep. Scott Campbell and candidate Frank Empsall, a businessman from St. Johnsbury. Both candidates spoke briefly and said the district they are seeking is a re-drawn legislative seat that would include Concord and they wanted to introduce themselves and learn more about the town.
Campbell, a Democrat from St. Johnsbury, is currently serving as a State Representative. “I’m looking forward to learning about you folks and hope to represent you.”
Empsall, a Republican also from St. Johnsbury, is seeking election to the House, and said he’s chair of the St. Johnsbury Select Board, a trustee at St. Johnsbury Academy and at the Fairbanks Museum and he’s also a volunteer helping to expand the emergency department at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. “I am very active in the community,” he said.
Another visitor to the meeting was property owner Todd Picken, who expressed concern about the rail trail possibly extending through the Miles Pond area of the town of Concord.
Picken said, “I understand now there are plans to do an impact study and I wanted to know if we are going to be proactive as a town? The amount of funding that’s happening at the state level that could tend to push through a rail trail … it’s just a tremendous amount of impact,” he said.
“I’m not quite sure what you mean by ‘get ahead of it,’ I’m pretty much a neutral stance on it,” said Humphrey referencing the right-of-way that exists.
Picken said he’s concerned about the potential impact of access to the lake happening.
“When I say proactive, if the state is looking to do something we should have a position and know what we want to do,” said Picken, suggesting alternative routes including Route 2 for a stretch or using existing bike trails and “drop it down at Oregon Road.”
Humphrey said that bicycling on Route 2 in his view “is something you shouldn’t do.”
He added, “It’s one thing to have it put in, it’s another thing to have to maintain it.”
Selectman George Morehouse said, “I think it would behoove the select board to contact the state rail trail people.”
An update from the town’s grant administrator was given about the vacant Barnie’s Market property. The town is hoping to find out what the current owner’s plans are for the property. The board’s consensus was to have the grants administrator contact the owner.
A grant for the Folsom Avenue storm-water project has been received, the board was told. The amount was not discussed. An application for the second phase of the project will be made on the town’s behalf.
The Miles Pond Conservation Agreement with the Department of Environmental Conservation was discussed, and the License for Miles Pond Beach/Pavilion area was presented to the Board for signature. The board authorized that the license be signed on behalf of the board.
The board also heard an update from Richard Steigleman regarding the cleanup of his property on Oregon Road.
“Mr. Steigleman stated that he is working on cleaning up the property. The Board stated that the Town Right of Way needs to be cleaned up before the snow comes,” the draft minutes state.
The board and Steigleman discussed the work that’s begun.
Steigleman said he has a helpful neighbor who is working with him to clear junk from the property.
“I just want to say I am going to continue until everything is done, but it’s a project,” he said.
Steigleman continued, “I did it. I am not mad at anybody. All of this time that I didn’t do something, it was always on my brain. What you did, you nudged me in the right direction and my plan is to eventually have the house gone, it’s not livable.”
Humphrey said to him, “We’ll be cordial just as long as that municipal right-of-way is cleared by snowfall.”
