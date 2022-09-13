Concord Select Board Receives Class 4 Road Conditions Petition

Concord's Select Board received a petition about the conditions on a Class 4 road at its meeting last week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

CONCORD — A petition containing signatures of nine town residents was submitted to the Concord Select Board at its meeting last week - seeking town work on a Class 4 road.

Jon Lilley of Johnson Road, submitted the petition seeking to have the town help pay for needed work.

