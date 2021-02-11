Concord Selectmen Send $1,249,811 Budget To Annual Meeting Vote

CONCORD — Voters in this small Northeast Kingdom community will be asked in a few weeks to approve an annual municipal budget of $1,249,811, a spending plan for the coming fiscal year recently signed off on by the Concord Select Board.
In a meeting via Zoom on Jan. 26, the board approved the budget and the Annual Town Meeting Warning, according to the meeting’s minutes.
Of that amount, $921,513 is proposed to be raised by taxes for the 2022 budget, which will go before voters at the annual meeting for 2021.
Last year at the annual meeting, voters in Concord were presented with an article for the annual municipal spending plan that called for $890,491 to be raised by taxes for the municipal budget, including the fire department and highway needs for the town.
The board — Chairman George Morehouse, Vice Chairman Bill Humphrey, and Harold Lunnie, Mike Sorrell and Roger Wood, approved the proposed municipal spending plan and warning unanimously, the record shows.
At the board’s Feb. 2 meeting, Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault “asked the Board for guidance about whether to send out ballots to every registered voter or only to send out ballots to voters that request them,” the draft minutes state.
The board’s consensus was to only mail ballots to those voters who request them, and to advertise that in the newspaper, as well as post a sign outside the Town Clerk’s office.
On Town Meeting Day, the polls will be open as they would in a non-pandemic year, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 2 at the Concord Town Hall.
At the meeting, Concord Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Fisher told the board that the department’s new fire truck “should be arriving on Feb. 13th,” this Saturday, the record shows, and he informed the board that someone will need to sign the paperwork when the new truck arrives in town.
The board gave Fisher the authority to sign for the truck.
A promissory note to the board stating that the General Fund will borrow “the exact sum of $98,500 from the Connecticut River Enhancement Reserve Fund for the new fire truck” was discussed, and it was noted that those funds ” … will be paid back to the General Fund over a four-year period starting with the first payment due Dec. 1, 2021 with an assessment of $100 per year in lieu of interest.”
Because of the Annual Town Meeting falling on the first Tuesday of March, the board moved to hold its March meeting on Thursday, March 4 via Zoom at 6 p.m.
Selectmen reviewed a proposal from the Law Offices of Adler & McCabe and after a brief discussion, moved to approve the proposal and hire Daniel McCabe from the firm to represent the Town of Concord in any future legal matters.
The board also moved at its February meeting to appoint Steven Bean to the Planning/Zoning Board.
