Concord Teen Earns Eagle Scout Honor

Brandon Smith, 18, of Concord has earned the Eagle Scout Rank. He is the son of Stephanie Gochie, Kevin Smith (deceased) and Jason Amidon.

Brandon began his career in scouting in 2009 as a cub and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 738 in Lyndonville. Brandon earned 39 Merit Badges and his Eagle Scout project was building four-chamber nursery houses for the endangered and threatened bat species of Vermont.

