FRANCONIA NOTCH — Efforts to rename Little Haystack Mountain were stopped short of the summit.
The House Public Works and Highways Committee on Wednesday killed the bill by a 17-0 vote.
Rep. Sherry Dutzy (D-Nashua) introduced HB 213 to re-christen the peak Mount Kosciuszko for Polish-American Revolutionary War hero Tadeusz Kościuszko.
Speaking in support of the bill, Nashua resident Zachary Drezja said it was appropriate to name the Franconia Ridge 4,000-footer after Kościuszko, a freedom fighter who emancipated Polish serfs, fought for American independence, and opposed slavery.
“When I look at [other mountains along Franconia Ridge] with the names Lafayette, Lincoln and Liberty, Kościuszko fits perfectly with those other names,” Drezja said.
However, opponents expressed concern about hiker safety and 911 response.
The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team argued against renaming the Little Haystack on the grounds it would hinder hiker rescues.
The mountain is located along the Appalachian Trail and is home to one of the most popular hiking routes in the northeast, The Falling Waters Trail.
Franconia Ridge generates multiple search and rescue operations each year, with two hikers dying from exposure earlier this winter.
PVSART president Allan Clark questioned if hikers in distress would be able to communicate their location to first responders if the name were changed.
That point was highlighted during Wednesday’s House committee hearing, where speakers pronounced Kosciuszko five different ways over 20 minutes: “Ko-shee-ko,” “Kos-chus-ko,” “Kawz-ee-oos-ko,” “Ko-shoo-ko,” and “Ko-yous-ko.”
Those who testified on Wednesday all spoke in favor of the bill.
Reo, Tom Ploszaj of New Hampton said Kościuszko was a national hero in Belarus, France, Lithuania, Poland and the United States for his efforts to combat tyranny and oppression.
In his will, Kościuszko directed that his American estate be sold to buy the freedom of black slaves, and to prepare them for independent lives.
However, eight others submitted written testimony against it.
Melissa Parks of Nashua wrote, “I oppose the renaming of Little Haystack to Kosciuszko because it’s unnecessary. It creates a chance to cause confusion for hikers when interpreting an out-of-date map if the name changes. Additionally, if the name has to change I would suggest investigating what the Abenaki name that the mountain originally had was and instituting that as its new name.”
Ralph Jesseman of Milan added, “While the general was a revolutionary war hero, he truly had no connection to our state. I’ve found no information that he even visited our state. To rename a mountain is ok, I am not against that. But we should choose a name that has a real bearing on our state, that people can find connection with. I’d rather name it Burton Mountain, after Ray Burton. He loved New Hampshire to the core, and cared about OUR state.”
Steve Larson of Merrimack said, “Keep the history of the White Mountains as it is! Too high a cost to change all the maps, guide books, signs, etc. Will cause confusion for people needing to call for rescue when in a panic and with poor cell service.”
Kristen Kowal of Chesterfield concluded, “Waste of time and money and not necessary. This guy is unheard of and definitely not to be thought of along the lines of Lafayette, Washington and Lincoln. Nothing wrong with current name and regardless of the decision will remain Haystack to all in the state who frequent the mountains.”
