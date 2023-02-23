Concord To Conduct Statistical Property Reappraisal In 2024

CONCORD — Voters will be choosing a new town clerk for a 3-year term, along with a handful of other offices at Town Meeting.
Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault shared the list of open seats and candidates for this year’s annual meeting, noting the following seats are all unopposed:
Moderator: Chris Fournier; Selectboard (2 Yr): George Morehouse; Selectboard (3 Yr): William Humphrey; Town Treasurer (3 Yr): Audra Girouard; Town Clerk (3 Yr): Linda Blakslee; Auditor (3 Yr): Donna Berry; Library Trustee (5 Yr): Valerie Sheldon; Library Trustee (Remainder of 5 Yr, expire 2025): Eileen Wilson; Library Trustee (Remainder of 5 Yr. expire 2027): Tonya Brown; Constable (2 Yr): no candidate listed.
Warning For 2023 Annual Meeting
Voters will be asked to approve an annual budget for the town’s operating expenses for the coming year for $1,793,183, of which $1,052,565 shall be raised by taxes, the annual meeting warning states.
Several special appropriation requests will also be decided, from $1,235 requested by the Fairbanks Museum to $2,500 for Sid’s Pantry, and $500 for Catamount Film & Arts, $500 for Northeast Kingdom Youth Services, $2,300 for Rural Community Transportation for residents living in the Town of Concord, $2,000 for Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, $1,200 for Umbrella, Inc., $1,350 for the Area Council on Aging for Northeastern Vermont and several others.
Concord Select Board
The Concord Select Board met Monday evening, Feb. 6, where the board approved two requests under the public comment portion of the agenda, one from Danielle Balch, who requested permission from the Board to use Prospect Street, Cross Road and the soccer field for a Flannel 5K on October 7, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Safety for the run was reviewed, the minutes reflect. The board unanimously approved allowing the Flannel 5K run to use Prospect Street, Cross Road and the soccer field on that date.
Eric Wilson requested permission from the Board to use Bradley Vale Road and Wilson Road for a remembrance bike ride for his daughter on May 13, 2023. Safety for the ride was reviewed and the board unanimously granted the request for the Ride For Moriah event to honor the Wilson’s daughter who died in May last year, the victim of a fatal shooting. Moriah was a premiere gravel bike racer who grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and attended Burke Mountain Academy. Her family lives in Kirby.
The board also discussed an email received from Douglas Stewart “concerning trash issues in the East Concord area. Consensus of the Board to refer the matter to the attorney,” the draft minutes from the meeting reflect.
The board approved moving forward with a Statistical Reappraisal for property in the Town of Concord, discussed at the meeting in January with the town’s assessor. The board unanimously approved moving ahead with the reappraisal process for 2024.
The board also heard an update about the Folsom Avenue stormwater project and were told that Phase 1 has been approved and Phase 2 requires some changes. There will be more information forthcoming at the board’s meeting in March, which was moved to March 9th because of the annual meeting falling on the day of the annual town meeting on March 7.
The board was told by the town’s zoning administrator that “he was turning over to the Board the Potwin issue on Oregon Road. Susan L. asked if he had sent out a violation to the Potwin property and has it been recorded.”
The zoning administrator will “issue the violation and have it recorded so that the Board can move forward with the issue,” the record reflects.
The town’s grant administrator met with the board to discuss possible grants. The record shows “Consensus of the Board is to allow renting of the Pavilion (at Miles Pond) for the 2023 summer season.”
The board also approved paying for outgoing town clerk Cynthia Gaboriault’s health insurance and any HRA cost until April 1.
