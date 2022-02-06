CONCORD — At last week’s meeting of the town’s select board, selectmen approved moving forward with the Community Visit process offered through the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD).
Dale Urie, chair of the town’s Planning Board, attended the meeting virtually, asking for the board’s approval, and with little discussion, Chairman Bill Humphrey said, “It’s the consensus of the board that it’s a good idea.”
Selectman George Morehouse said the select board and planning board should create a committee to oversee the process, which Urie said, “Absolutely, we can meet and set that up.”
A letter to the VCRD from the Concord Select Board, dated Feb. 1, stated, “On behalf of the Concord Select Board I would like to formally express our interest in applying to the Community Visit process. We understand that this is an involved process, requiring a large community effort over the course of the year.
“We believe that our town is ready for this process and that it will be a transformational experience that will assist us in engaging a more diverse and wide ranging representation of our town,” the letter continues. “We have started to form the base needed for the project steering committee and welcome the next step.”
The town’s planning board brought the proposal for the VCRD Community Visit process to the select board to help officials and the community navigate how to consider spending nearly $365,000 in federal pandemic relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act grants.
The grants sent infusions of financial support to bolster cities and towns during the ongoing pandemic and may be used for a variety of possible projects. The town’s planning board members were asked to help come up with ideas.
Town Zoning Administrator Audra Girouard said earlier, “The town has received half of the expected ARPA funds: $63,388.43 town portion and $118,806.52 in county funds.”
Joel Schwartz, the grant administrator for the town, participated in the meeting Tuesday evening via Zoom, and had some thoughts about his role in the process.
He said, “It is helpful for them (VCRD) to come to the community and have them decide the types of things they want to promote and endorse,” referring to townspeople being involved in the process of identifying a few top priorities to advance for the town. “There is a fair amount of planning there, it’s useful to get input. As a result of that, you may come up with some ideas you haven’t previously thought of.”
Urie said, “I am thinking that maybe we can invite you to this month’s Planning Board meeting,” to Schwartz.
Schwartz said while all grant applications are competitive, “The State of Vermont is flush with cash,” presently due to the influx of federal dollars to assist states and communities. “The state is looking for projects,” he added, saying the sooner that the town gets started with ideas to bring forward, the sooner they can be brought to fruition.”
Other Business
In other business, the board accepted two resignations, one from Denis LaMadeleine as constable, and the other from Barbara Bailey as library trustee. Select Board Vice Chairman George Morehouse recognized the two resignations and thanked the two people for their service to the town of Concord.
Ethan Hill, from the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, attended the meeting to request support from the board to apply for a Northeast Kingdom REAP Zone Rural Business Grant Development for trail improvements in the town of Concord. The board unanimously put its support behind the grant application.
The board also discussed the town’s lease with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and voted to move forward with a 20-year lease for the Miles Pond beach and pavilion area.
Morehouse noted, “This will allow us to go forward with the pavilion project when the money becomes available.”
The board discussed with property owner, Neil Lemieux that the septic system for a home next to Bandstand Park and Folsom Common he is selling to a new owner is located in the town-owned park. One other private residence’s septic system is also located in the park, where a new playground now has been built.
The draft minutes from the meeting state, “The potential owners (of Lemieux’s property) would like some sort of documentation from the Town concerning the septic system and the boundary line with Folsom Common. The Board requested that Neil L. speak with his lawyer and have something drawn up for the Board to review.”
During the meeting, Lemieux, participating virtually, said he has had the property rented, but “A homeowner there would be good for the community.” He said the property has a slight encroachment onto the town-owned land. “For some reason, my attorney never found it.”
Select board members noted that should the septic system ever need work that the town wants assurances in any legal agreement that after work is completed the park is put back into its original condition.
