CONCORD — Two historic resources in the town may soon be getting some restoration work.
Both the town hall on Main Street and Graves Cemetery on Johnson Road were discussed at the most recent Concord Select Board meeting.
The old town hall building is used for voting, for public meetings and as the Concord Museum operated by the Concord Historical Society.
Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault gave a town meeting report to the board and said that poll workers were freezing all day.
“It was brutal,” she said. “It’s a long day, we shouldn’t really have to bring blankets.”
Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey suggested perhaps some of the federal funds coming to the town could be used to address the concern and make the building more comfortable.
The building also has other needs, including to become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The town’s grant administrator, Joel Schwartz said there could be grant help out there for work to the town hall.
“Does anyone know when the fire marshal has looked at this building?” he asked.
Former longtime state representative Connie Quimby said in an earlier visit to inspect the town hall, the then fire marshal “did approve a chair lift for the town hall.”
She was asked by Schwartz, “Did he bring up any other issues that the building needed?”
“I only invited him to look at the chair lift situation,” responded Quimby. She said that was a few years ago, in 2018 or 2019.
Schwartz said he wants to get inside the building and that the question about the lift needs to be answered, and town officials first also need to ” … make sure we don’t have an inspector coming in and telling us we have some other issues.”
He said with improvements, the uses of the building could be expanded significantly, which would help position the town in a grant application process, “I would really like to look at it and measure it against some of my prior experience.”
“I think it has potential,” said Schwartz, noting that re-purposing the building for other uses would be difficult, and noting that “the cost of new construction is very high.”
Schwartz said, “It’s a tough decision for any town the size of Concord to make for the size of the facility, and I understand that. It exists … and the building doesn’t look like it’s going to go away.”
Cynthia Stuart, former member of the town’s planning commission, had earlier been involved in looking at possible grants to help with making the town hall accessible, and on Sunday said, “I found out about a possible opportunity through the Preservation Trust of Vermont Freeman Foundation. We will see if anything comes through.”
Town resident Judy Kurtz said she had planned to take Schwartz on a tour of several sites in the town, and she invited anyone else interested in attending, saying she would bring him to the Concord Town Hall.
Schwartz said the potential uses for the town hall building can be evaluated, and said any estimates from a few years ago would need to be re-calculated and will be higher without question. He said there are ADA grants available to help communities with compliance for accessibility. “I think this could be a competitive project for making some improvements to the building,” he said.
Graves Cemetery Restoration
In other business, the Concord Select Board also heard from Debra Bell, the Daughters of the American Revolution John de Crevecoeur Chapter chair of the historic preservation committee, about the group’s volunteer plan to restore the Graves Cemetery in Concord next. The group restored the Royalston Corner Cemetery in Concord, and also has restored historic cemeteries in St. Johnsbury and in Hardwick.
Kurtz also has been an active DAR volunteer on the projects and was part of the discussion about the plans for the Graves Cemetery on Johnson Road, a 2-year project the group is planning.
She said she toured the cemetery with Kurtz and with Quimby in September “and we also toured a couple of other cemeteries in the community and we felt that this cemetery had the greatest need at this time.”
Bell noted the graveyard was established in 1812.
The cemetery has two sections and the volunteers plan to do one section in 2022 and the other in 2023.
The first section to be given attention has 147 stones in it and there are needs for stones to be straightened, and some that require epoxy work, as well as mortaring. She said the group will be looking to borrow an A-frame hoist block and tackle, which they do not have and if they can’t get that help they won’t be able to work on the two stones that need the more extensive repair.
She asked the board if the town would be able to repair or replace the post and rail fence along the front of the cemetery that is falling down and the board said the town has funds for cemeteries and that could be covered through that line item.
Bell told the board that the group is planning work dates in July and in October.
Volunteers will sign waivers that hold the town harmless for insurance purposes, the board and volunteer group representatives discussed.
“They have a good track record and I think we should continue to support it,” said selectman George Morehouse.
The board agreed to have the group help with the cemetery restoration and was enthusiastic about their return to Concord to perform the community service project.
“It sounds wonderful,” said Bell, “I appreciate you wanting to continue working with us. We enjoyed working with you. We will enjoy having the Quimby family working with us at the Graves Cemetery, we look forward to restoring this one.”
Folsom Common Abutter Easement Approved
The board approved an easement presented by Main Street property owner Neil Lemieux who owns a home abutting Folsom Common whose septic system encroaches on the town’s property. His attorney drafted an easement that will have the future owners repair any disturbance to the park if they need to have work done on the system in the future.
Lemieux is in the process of selling the home and needed to get the easement in order to convey the real estate.
The board briefly discussed the easement and approved it unanimously. Lemieux complimented town officials on improvements to the Town of Concord and said the town is looking much improved, and he thanked them for their service to the community.
