Concord: Volunteers Plan Upgrades To Cross Street Baseball Field

CONCORD — The Kingdom East School District will be using the town-owned baseball field on Cross Road for spring sports, and volunteers will help to fix up the field, including building a new dugout at one of them.
Those plans were presented by Concord School Principal Sherri Gregory during this week’s meeting of the town’s Select Board, which put its unanimous support behind the proposal.
The board had only one condition - making sure insurance coverage would be in place for the project. Gregory said the field will be upgraded and the dugout will be re-built on the exact same footprint and the district will make sure that the project meets with the state fire marshal’s approval.
Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey said, “I think it’s a great idea.”
Gregory reported the Kingdom East School District schools are hosting baseball and softball programs this spring, and the plans to have the field fixed up will help to make that program possible.
She said the project will be at no cost to the town of Concord nor the school district, and donations of time and materials are expected to be provided through volunteers.
Selectman George Morehouse concurred, but asked about liability, “Where does that all lie?”
The possibility of a hold-harmless agreement was discussed, and the board asked to have more information come forward from the school district. The board agreed to move forward with the plans, providing the insurance for volunteers is provided.
“Let’s get it done for the benefit of the kids,” said Morehouse.
Jennifer Botzojorns, superintendent of the Kingdom East School District, said this week, “This spring, three of our schools are hosting COVID-safe baseball and softball programs. Concord and Lunenburg are at Concord.”
“Miller’s Run and Lyndon are at Lyndon, and Burke, Sutton and Newark will join together (there are fields at each school),” said Botzojorns.
Dogs
In other business, the board unanimously agreed to allow people to register dogs until May 1, with no late fees.
Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault reported that a large number of dogs have not been re-licensed this year, and said during the board’s virtual meeting on Tuesday night she thinks the pandemic and difficulty getting veterinary appointments is behind that.
She told the board that of the about 130 dogs not yet licensed, most of them were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, with several dozen showing they needed to be re-vaccinated in order to be licensed this year.
Humphrey said due to the current COVID crisis, he agreed with delaying the late fees for dog licenses this year by one month, and giving people until May 4, a Tuesday, to get their dogs licensed.
The licenses are due on April 1 each year.
The board agreed to have the information about the extra time for registering dogs with no penalty posted on the town’s website.
Delinquencies
Another town matter was also put off due to the COVID pandemic situation and that is the issue of delinquent taxpayers and a looming summertime tax sale for between 10 and 12 parcels.
A tax sale is likely in July or August, and the governor’s recent information that things in Vermont should be fairly back to normal by July 4 with the current vaccination roll-out, was cited as the time frame after which tax sales for those properties may occur.
Relief Funds
The board also received an update from Morehouse about the latest information from Vermont’s Congressional delegation about how much federal aid the town will receive in the latest Cares Act federal funding bill to help local and state governments deal with the impacts of the pandemic.
Morehouse told the board that the town of Concord is set to receive approximately $120,000, but there is also the possibility for additional funds, the amount of which he did not say for the record until he knows more. He said more information will be forthcoming and the town will have 3 1/2 years to use the funds. It can be applied to four different areas: COVID-related needs, water, sewer and broadband for the town of Concord.
Other Business
The board also heard from the town’s fire chief, who said several fire departments have looked at the old fire truck which the town has been trying to sell for $35,000, but there have been no offers.
The board voted unanimously to drop the asking price to $29,900.
A request from the town’s planning and zoning board to meet in-person in a municipal building was approved.
A number of those on the board have been vaccinated, and they will continue to observe social distancing and mask-wearing, but Cynthia Stuart, a member of the board, said trying to update the town’s bylaws via Zoom has been difficult. The group wants to resume meeting in-person.
The select board unanimously approved allowing the board to resume meeting in-person at a municipal location to be determined, noting they had several options.
