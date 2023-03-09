Concord Voters Elect New Town Clerk

CONCORD — Voters on Tuesday elected Linda Blakslee as the new town clerk to succeed outgoing Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault, who stepped down after serving the town since August 2016.
Blakslee was elected to a 3-year term in a vote by Australian ballot, as were all town officers, according to results shared by Gaboriault on Thursday.
The following seats were all unopposed and candidates were re-elected to their offices, results from Tuesday’s town meeting show:
Moderator: Chris Fournier; Selectboard (2 Yr): George Morehouse; Selectboard (3 Yr): William Humphrey; Town Treasurer (3 Yr): Audra Girouard; Town Clerk (3 Yr): Linda Blakslee; Auditor (3 Yr): Donna Berry; Library Trustee (5 Yr): Valerie Sheldon; Library Trustee (Remainder of 5 Yr, expire 2025): Eileen Wilson; Library Trustee (Remainder of 5 Yr. expire 2027): Tonya Brown; Constable (2 Yr): no candidate listed.
Gaboriault said on the evening of town meeting that everything on the warning had passed and said the town had eliminated the constable position. That vote was an article on the warning for the annual meeting and saw 103 voters cast ballots in support of the step and 30 votes against it. Neighboring Kirby likewise eliminated its constable positions in recent weeks.
Voters approved an annual budget for the town’s operating expenses for the coming year for $1,793,183, of which $1,052,565 shall be raised by taxes, the annual meeting warning stated.
Several special appropriation requests were also decided, including $1,235 requested by the Fairbanks Museum and $2,500 for Sid’s Pantry, $500 for Catamount Film & Arts, $500 for Northeast Kingdom Youth Services, $2,300 for Rural Community Transportation for residents living in the Town of Concord, $2,000 for Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, $1,200 for Umbrella, Inc., $1,350 for the Area Council on Aging for Northeastern Vermont and several others.
