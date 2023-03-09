Concord Voters Elect New Town Clerk
Voting at the Concord Museum on the Vermont Annual Town Meeting Day, the first Tuesday in March of 2022. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

CONCORD — Voters on Tuesday elected Linda Blakslee as the new town clerk to succeed outgoing Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault, who stepped down after serving the town since August 2016.

Blakslee was elected to a 3-year term in a vote by Australian ballot, as were all town officers, according to results shared by Gaboriault on Thursday.

