A Concord woman has been accused of backing her car into a Vermont State Police cruiser while intoxicated.
Maria Morse, 59, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving and unlawful mischief and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police said they responded at 4:50 p.m. on March 11 to a report of an intoxicated person in a car at the Northeast Kingdom Human Services building located at 2225 Portland St. in St Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Tpr. Verdall Cole located a 2008 Toyota Tacoma and approached it in his cruiser.
“The operator put their vehicle into reverse and backed into my cruiser, causing damage,” wrote Tpr. Verdell in his report. “The operator hit the rear right passenger door of my police cruiser. The exact cost estimate of the damage is unknown at this time.”
Tpr. Verdell then got out of his cruiser and approached the driver who identified herself as Maria Morse, according to the report.
“While speaking with Maria, I detected a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from her breath,” wrote Tpr. Verdell. “When Maria removed her glasses, her eyes were bloodshot and watery. It should be noted that Maria’s speech was mumbled, slurred, and unintelligible.”
Tpr. Verdell then asked Morse to shut her vehicle off and give him the keys.
“Maria then told me that she backed into my cruiser because she didn’t see me, and she didn’t look before reversing,” wrote Tpr. Verdell. “I advised Maria that I could smell a heavy odor of alcohol coming from her and the cabin of her vehicle. Maria replied to me by saying ‘well yeah.’ Maria advised me that she had been drinking and that she had 1 beer at 10 a.m. earlier that day.”
Police said Morse was unable to complete a Field Sobriety Test and declined to provide a sample of her breath for alcohol level testing.
Morse faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $2,000 in fines if convicted.
