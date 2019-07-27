A North Concord resident was involved in a single-vehicle crash July 23 on Us Route 5 in Barnet, According to Vermont State Police, Shirley Mattei, 35, went off the road while she reportedly was distracted by something in her car.
The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch causing moderate damage to the car. No injuries were reported.
