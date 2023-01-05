CONCORD — The town of Concord will soon be facing a mandated town-wide property re-appraisal, Matthew J. Krajeski, vice president of New England Municipal Consultants, Ltd., told the Concord Select Board at the board’s January meeting held on Tuesday evening.

In a letter to the board, Krajeski said “The 2019 reappraisal was completed at a time when Concord was just coming out of a depressed local market. The Town completed the reappraisal effective for the 2019 Grand List. The reappraisal utilized sales occurring from April 1, 2016 thru April 1, 2019. The market has since come back strongly.”

