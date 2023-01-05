Jon Lilley, a Concord resident, returns to the audience after distributing a copy of a recent letter to the editor that raised questions over town officials' response to a plea from residents of Class 4 Johnson Road to remedy problems taxpayers maintain were caused by a logging operation the town issued a permit for earlier. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
CONCORD — The town of Concord will soon be facing a mandated town-wide property re-appraisal, Matthew J. Krajeski, vice president of New England Municipal Consultants, Ltd., told the Concord Select Board at the board’s January meeting held on Tuesday evening.
In a letter to the board, Krajeski said “The 2019 reappraisal was completed at a time when Concord was just coming out of a depressed local market. The Town completed the reappraisal effective for the 2019 Grand List. The reappraisal utilized sales occurring from April 1, 2016 thru April 1, 2019. The market has since come back strongly.”
Krajeski distributed his letter to officials at Tuesday’s meeting where he touched on highlights from the recent 2022 Equalization Study Results reported to the town by the State of Vermont’s Department of Taxes.
In the letter, the town was notified that the Common Level of Appraisal or CLA is at 85.96 percent and that the town’s Coefficient of Dispersion or COD is at 21.55 percent.
Having a COD over 20 percent triggers a required reappraisal, Krajeski explained.
“Like many communities throughout the state, the State of Vermont has mandated more reappraisals than they ever have, 170-something (towns). We have an opportunity in Concord to do what we refer to as a statistical reappraisal, we did a full-blown reappraisal in 2019,” he told the board.
Krajeski said while the town has “fallen out of compliance … out of that 20 percent mark” with its COD, that his firm is proposing helping to oversee a statistical reappraisal, which he estimated would cost the town approximately $50,000.
The town already has approximately $45,000 in a fund earmarked for property reappraisal, and there will be $10,000 more funding in the account this year, so there will be funding to cover the estimated costs of the statistical reappraisal.
“The community has an opportunity to ‘add life’ to the 2019 reappraisal at a reasonable cost,” wrote Krajeski.
Krajeski said the process would see the 2019 reappraisal refreshed and the work proposed would get the town back into compliance. “2019 was just before this crazy bubble that we’ve seen,” he said of the last reappraisal cycle.
He told the town that the firm “could slot in for 2024 a statistical reappraisal” and that the firm is prioritizing its existing clients, noting, “no decision needs to be made tonight.”
Select Board Chairman Bill Humphrey asked that the matter be on the February agenda for the board to consider.
Krajeski told the board, “There are a lot of communities in this same ballpark right now.”
Selectman George Morehouse said, “There’s no question in my mind, it needs to be done.”
Krajeski explained, “A statistical reappraisal relies on solid existing data and thorough analysis of current sales. The Town was fully surveyed for property data from 2018-2019. NEMC (New England Municipal Consultants) measured and listed all 1,000 parcels in Concord. The data is current and accurate. We will perform a data quality study to satisfy State requirements, but I foresee no issue in being approved to conduct a statistical reappraisal.”
“We are concerned about the lack of a permitting process for interior improvements,” Krajeski told the board. “Many of the recent sales have been for homes renovated and sold at prices much higher than the assessment. We therefore are looking to inspect roughly 150 properties chosen because they were in lesser condition in the last reappraisal or have sold since. We will also perform a complete filed review of all properties with an eye toward improvements.” He noted that the company would “notify all property owners of their proposed new value and conduct informal public hearings to hear concerns and/or provide explanations.”
