Concrete Blocks Thrown From Roof Smash Cars

St. Johnsbury Police are looking for a person who threw multiple concrete blocks from the roof of an Eastern Avenue building Thursday evening.
Blocks landed on two vehicles, causing significant damage to the cars.
Officer Robert Gerrish reported that police learned of the incident just after 6:30 p.m. A responding officer witnessed a block flying from the roof and landing in the middle of the road. The building address where the blocks were thrown is 134 Eastern Ave.
Any person with information about this matter is requested to contact the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.