Concrete Blocks Thrown From Roof Smash Cars

Pictures shared by St. Johnsbury Police show a concrete block on a vehicle and damage done by blocks that were thrown from an Eastern Avenue roof Thursday evening, Sept. 23, 2021. Call the police with any information at 748-2314. (Contributed Photo)

St. Johnsbury Police are looking for a person who threw multiple concrete blocks from the roof of an Eastern Avenue building Thursday evening.

Blocks landed on two vehicles, causing significant damage to the cars.

Officer Robert Gerrish reported that police learned of the incident just after 6:30 p.m. A responding officer witnessed a block flying from the roof and landing in the middle of the road. The building address where the blocks were thrown is 134 Eastern Ave.

Any person with information about this matter is requested to contact the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments