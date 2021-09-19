Conflagration Consumes Car On Route 2 In Cabot
Buy Now

Photo By Michael Beniash

A fire rages in a car along the side of Route 2 in Cabot Sunday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch personnel, an emergency call about the fire was received at 2:41 p.m. Cabot, Walden and Marshfield Fire Departments responded and were knocking the fire down by just after 3 p.m. The occupants of the vehicle were reported out of the car with no know injuries resulting from the incident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments