Confusion Abounds Over Waterford Town Meeting Date, Format

When is Waterford’s 2022 Town Meeting?
Well, it might be March 1, via mail-in Australian ballot — which was approved by the town’s two-member select board at both their regular Jan. 10 meeting and at their special Jan. 24 meeting.
It could be June 7, via mail-in Australian ballot — which was initially motioned by select board chair Fred Saar at the special Jan. 24 meeting, but never voted upon. However, the draft minutes of the Jan. 24 meeting, released on Friday afternoon, show that the motion was approved.
It may be April 5, in-person, at some location in Waterford — which was motioned and approved by the select board at the end of their 10-minute Town Meeting discussion on Jan. 24.
However, Town Moderator Maurice Chaloux — who was in attendance at the Jan. 24 meeting — realized afterward that he will be unavailable to moderate an April 5th Town Meeting. Chaloux said Friday that he had spoken to Saar and believed the Town Meeting date would be moved again.
In addition, the draft meeting minutes from Jan. 24 note that: “the vote to eliminate the prior Australian Ballot was never rescinded. As of now, [the April 5th Town Meeting] is Open Meeting with Australian Ballot.”
Chaloux, upon hearing the draft meeting minutes’ phrasing, noted “of course, it’s an open meeting” and that the wording was “confusing.”
“Hopefully at the February selectman’s meeting or the next selectman’s meeting — whenever that is — they can get that stuff nailed down,” Chaloux said. “In my opinion, [the date and format were] not well-defined.”
Saar said in an email on Friday afternoon that his own notes from the Jan. 24 select board meeting were “somewhat jumbled.”
Kathy Hodgdon, the select board clerk since early January and wife of Select Board Member Warner Hodgdon, said Friday that she had confirmed what had happened on Jan. 24 by speaking to her husband and with Chaloux.
When asked what “Open Meeting with Australian Ballot” means, Saar replied, “my interpretation is ‘Open Meeting’ means ‘In Person meeting.’”
When asked “then why is there an Australian ballot? What is the ballot for?” Saar replied, “When we did mail-in voting during COVID a much larger number of the registered voters participated. I think Mail-In becomes Australian. It allows more people to be involved in Town decisions.”
When asked, “So … there’s going to be an in-person town meeting with a mail-in/Australian ballot?” Saar simply replied, “That’s the way it stands now.”
Meeting Attendees Also Report Bewilderment
A number of town residents who frequently attend select board meetings also noted confusion on what had been decided — even before the draft meeting minutes had been posted.
“I believe April 5th, and I don’t know if it’s Australian ballot — but I believe so,” said Maria Dantos. “I’m trying to think … how do I not know this? … I don’t know this because it was over in 10 minutes. It was very confusing.”
“Fred [Saar] threw it out to the consensus of the audience,” Gary Allard said. “As far as legally, I do not know. I do not remember whether he said Australian ballot or not — I think it was. But none of it made any sense.”
“I would not be surprised if someone contested the dates and type of meeting over the lack of clarity,” Allard added. “That person would not be me. When the Clerk cannot figure out what was voted on, I am not sure anyone can.”
“I have been to every single one of these meetings and I don’t know what’s going on [with Town Meeting],” said Roberta Gillot.
Clement “Clem” Gray, told the Caledonian-Record that Town Meeting would be on April 5th, in person.
“That was my understanding of what they did that night,” he said. “[But] they were so hot under their collar that they don’t remember what was decided.”
What Really Happened On Jan. 24?!
The Jan. 24 special meeting was held in person at the Union Baptist Church. There was no online streaming or official recording of the meeting, though two different audio recordings were made by this reporter.
Saar opened the discussion by making a motion to move Town Meeting to June 7, in order to allow town officials enough time to prepare. Besides having one vacant select board seat, Jessy Pelow — town clerk and treasurer — and Donna Berry — assistant town clerk, assistant treasurer, and delinquent tax collector, have submitted their resignations effective today, Jan. 31.
Immediately, Gary Allard spoke up, asking why the meeting should be moved.
When Saar replied that “COVID’s still running rampant,” Allard expressed disbelief.
Both Saar and Hodgdon have not worn masks during any of the three select board meetings held so far in 2022, despite a policy adopted by the board in December that “strongly encourages” masks at public meetings.
“I wondered how long it was going to take that to come up,” replied Saar. “All of you: I applaud you on wearing your masks.”
Following that, Allard and his wife, Debbie, questioned the board on why the Town Clerk’s work hadn’t been done in time for a regularly-scheduled Town Meeting.
“I understand [the Town Clerk] was out on maternity leave,” Debbie Allard said. “[But the work] should have been done ahead of time or someone should have been hired to do the job knowing that she was going to be out.”
After further dialogue, Saar made a motion to do mail-in balloting on March 1st, as was adopted previously. The motion was voted upon by both board members and approved quickly.
Then, Sandy Lyon — one of the town’s auditors — raised her hand and explained to Saar that the town report would not be done in time for a March 1 town meeting.
“I do not have the financials to work on yet,” she said. “And we’re still waiting on people to send in their reports.”
Lyon recommended that Town Meeting be held on the same day as the school district meeting; April 5th. A number of other attendees agreed.
Then, Town Moderator Chaloux spoke up.
“Is there any reason — if you postpone it that far — to not go back to having a regular Town Meeting instead of an Australian Ballot?” he asked. “I would rather see an in-person town meeting than everything by ballot.”
“As would I,” said Saar.
Following further dialogue on why the work had not been done in the town offices, Saar asked if everyone was okay with April coinciding with the school board vote.
“In person?” asked Roberta Gillot.
“Yeah,” Saar replied. “I make a motion that we have an in-person meeting some location in Waterford; Town Meeting on April the fifth.”
“Second,” said Warner Hodgdon.
“All in favor?” said Saar.
Saar, Hodgdon and a number of audience members all voted: “aye.”
An audio recording and transcription of the Jan. 24 Town Meeting discussion will be posted on our website.
Transcript (formatted w/ some background info):
“So, my thinking is … in order to have plenty of time for the Town Clerk to do all the stuff, I make a motion we move town meeting date to June 7th, the first Tuesday in June,” Saar said.
After confused remarks by a number of meeting attendees, Allard spoke up.
“Why not move it to next year, just skip a whole year, then?” he said.
“Well, I…” Saar began.
“Well, I have several questions,” Allard said. “Why are we delaying town meeting, other than that nothing was done in the office? What is the other reason for the delay?”
“Well, COVID’s still running rampant,” Saar replied.
“Okay … you’re talking COVID here,” Allard said.
Both Hodgdon and Saar did not wear masks during any of the three select board meetings held so far in 2022. At the Dec. 13, 2021 select board meeting, the board voted to adopt a policy “strongly encouraging” masks for public meetings.
“You guys are the ones who highly recommended wearing masks at the meetings…” Allard added.
“I wondered how long it was going to take that to come up,” replied Saar. “All of you: I applaud you on wearing your masks.”
“Wha? Uh- okay,” said Allard. “So don’t highly recommend something that you don’t personally believe in. So I don’t believe COVID is an issue-“
“Can we get back to Town Meeting, Gary?” Saar said, to which Allard replied, “Pardon?”
“That is an issue about Town Meeting,” Allard said. “You’re using that as an excuse not to have it and to put it off! Then, I have another [question] about your budget, okay? […] You’re talking about not having the budget prepared for Town Meeting, am I correct?”
“No, I’m talking about: the Town Clerk has a lot to do to get ready for Town Meeting,” said Saar.
“Okay,” said Allard. “Has Town Meeting date changed since the last year or before?”
“Nope, still the first Tuesday in March, as far as I know,” Saar replied.
Debbie Allard, Gary’s wife, spoke up.
“Then why weren’t things done?” she said, followed by a pause. “I understand [Jessy Pelow, Town Clerk] was out on maternity leave, but it still, [Town Meeting was] still going to be the same time. [The work] should have been done ahead of time or someone should have been hired to do the job knowing that she was going to be out. It doesn’t really make a lot of sense.”
“Okay,” Saar replied. “Town Clerk’s an elected official.”
“And so are you,” said Gary Allard. “But you’re ultimately responsible for this; you’re the one who’s changing the time.”
After a pause, Saar replied, “okay, you don’t want to change the time?”
“No,” said Gary Allard. “Why would we?”
“Alright, let’s leave Town Meeting as March 2nd,” Saar said. “I make a motion, then, that we do mail-in balloting because we don’t know what the situation is going to be.”
A handful of audience members told Saar that Vermont’s 2022 Town Meeting Day is March 1st.
“March first? Oh,” Saar said. “Um, so, I make a motion we do mail-in balloting because we don’t know what the situation is going to be. And it gives the residents of Waterford more opportunity to vote.”
“Second that motion,” said the only other current Waterford select board member, Warner Hodgdon.
Both voted “aye.”
A meeting attendee then said, “I thought the last meeting we had, you guys already specified that?”
Saar explained that it was pointed out to him after the Jan. 10 meeting that the governor hadn’t signed the bill yet and the motion that the board passed wasn’t valid.
Then, Sandra “Sandy” Lyon, one of three Waterford town auditors, raised her hand.
“Fred, we will not have a town report ready by that time,” she said. “My report has to be in to them by Feb. 2nd. I do not have the financials to work on yet.”
Saar noted that this was part of the reason to delay the town meeting.
‘That’s right,” replied Lyon. “And we’re still waiting on people to send in their reports. […] So there’s no way the three of us could get that report ready.”
Saar asked Lyon if she had a recommendation on a Town Meeting date.
“I would say: why don’t we do it the same time as the school district has theirs?” Lyon said.
Saar said that would be April, to which Roberta Gillot said, “April fifth.’
“I would go along with April fifth, but we can’t go much later than that,” State Rep. Marcia Martel, R-Waterford, said. “Here we are sitting here with two select board members, we’re going to be sitting here with no elected Town Clerk and Treasurer, we’re going to be sitting here with no tax collector; that’s a lot for a town not to have at one time.”
Saar agreed.
“Will the vote get delayed until the fifth, too?” John Gillot asked.
After a pause, Saar said, “I’m not sure.”
“Well, if we don’t have numbers for a budget, then it sounds like it should be…” John Gillot replied.
‘Yeah, the other thing is, um, there’s a lot of preparation that goes into mail-in balloting,” Saar said. “So I would assume we would do it all at the Town Meeting date.”
After a lengthy pause, Saar said, “Everybody okay with April 5th?”
Heather Gonyaw, appointed Interim Treasurer later in the meeting, said ‘That’s the Cal Coop budget vote, that’s on the fifth.”
The Caledonia Cooperative School District, of which Walden School is a part, approved a ballot article last year to move its usual May election date up to the first Tuesday in April — April 5th.
“Yep, well, that simplifies it a lot,” replied Saar.
Town Moderator Maurice Chaloux spoke up.
“Is there any reason — if you postpone it that far — to not go back to having a regular Town Meeting instead of an Australian Ballot?” he asked. “Because the school district is in-person balloting, yes?”
“Yes, it’s just that the location’s not determined yet,” replied Gonyaw.
“It seems like at least you could postpone that decision about Australian balloting or an in-person Town Meeting a little later — until we see how COVID’s doing — if you move the date to April,” Chaloux said. “I would rather see an in-person town meeting than everything by ballot.”
“As would I,” said Saar.
“We talked about moving it, nobody wanted to move it; we tried to do in person, now we can’t get ready for it,” Saar said. “So we can set any date, it’s just: can we get ready for it.”
“… did you say you want in person?” asked town resident, Jasper Billig.
“I would prefer it,” said Saar.
“So why did you vote nay?” asked Billig. “Why are you voting against having an in-person-“
“Because there’s a lot of work that goes into getting ready for it; we don’t have a Town Clerk to do the work; I don’t know when we’re going to have a town clerk, um,” replied Saar.
“So what have you done in the meantime to get the work done?” Gary Allard said. “I know they [Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and Assistant Town Clerk and Assistant Treasurer Donna Berry] are here until the 31st, correct? Anybody working up until the 31st?”
Saar said he believed Pelow was out sick, but that Donna was in the office and Saar believes she knows how to run payroll.
“So why hasn’t someone reached out to the Vermont League [of Cities and Towns] to see if they could find somebody to come in and assist?” Gary Allard asked. “Would it not be wise to reach out, to see if you can find help elsewhere?”
After a pause, Saar replied, “Yes, it would. Can we get through the meeting?”
“Well, this all has to do with the meeting,” Gary Allard replied.
“So, everybody okay with April coinciding with the school board vote?” Saar asked.
“In person?” asked Roberta Gillot.
After a pause, Saar said “Yeah.”
“Use the fire station,” said Clem Gray.
“I make a motion that we have an in-person meeting some location in Waterford; Town Meeting on April the fifth,” said Saar.
“Second,” said Warner Hodgdon.
“All in favor?” said Saar.
Saar, Warner Hodgdon and a number of audience members voted “aye.
