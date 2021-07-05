Congo Church To Honor Pair Of Pastors

The Rev. Joan Vincent and the Rev. Don Vincent met at seminary, married after he graduated in 1966, moved around a lot, raised two children, and 30 years ago built a house and settled down on a steep hillside overlooking the green pastures and still waters of Glover.
Amid that activity each served, separately, as pastor to the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville and to other churches. Now the Lyndonville church is conferring upon them the honorary titles of pastor emeritus (Don) and pastor emerita (Joan). The Rev. Bruce Comiskey, the current pastor, enthusiastically supports honoring these colleagues, whose ministries have been intertwined with his ever since he first served in Lyndonville in the 1980s.
The emeritus title is not automatic but recognizes special service. Lyndonville has bestowed the title only once before, in 1948. How often a married couple have been recognized in this way – by any church – is difficult to say but is surely rare. The ceremonial recognition will occur during worship on July 11.
Don and Joan each also served at times as substitutes both in Lyndonville and in other churches. And Joan taught for 22 years in the Lake Region school district before she retired and began her career in the ministry.
Their ties in the Northeast Kingdom go wide and deep.
Don served in Lyndonville from 1991 to 2002, a period he looks back upon as one of “solid ecumenical activity.”
“It was never 100 percent in-house,” he said. “It was always a community ministry. We were a part of the whole world.”
Several clergy as well as active lay people worked together to feed and house needy people, run a vacation Bible school, and operate a preschool, among other activities. In addition, Don fostered more community use of the church building by overseeing the installation of an elevator and persuading the Rotary Club to have its weekly meetings there.
But in the background, always, were trends toward older and smaller congregations, with children – especially – spending less and less time at church. A very different future was emerging.
“It was 50 years of downhill ministry,” Don said, speaking of his entire career. “Everything changed. The world changed. The church changed. And we lost people every step of the way.” Now congregations all over the country, including many in the Northeast Kingdom, have only part-time pastors. Many church buildings have been adapted to other uses or are vacant altogether. Sunday became a big day for shopping and youth sports.
Don says that Christianity, since its founding, has gone through 500-year cycles, and we are nearing the end of the Reformation cycle that began with Martin Luther in 1517. Something new is being born. It will retain some elements from the past, but it will never go back to the way it was when churches were the centers of their communities. Those days are simply gone. Now Don sees a role for churches as resource centers and places where people who are hurting can find comfort.
And he is comfortable with that.
Joan said that the church has brought a lot of its problems onto itself, especially regarding social issues. “Those have been the great divide,” she said.
Even when churches became more tolerant of gender and racial minorities and different religious beliefs, what satisfied some members alienated others. Few churches have been able to develop positions that unify rather than divide.
One of her achievements while she was pastor from October 2002 to June 2006 was to nudge the Lyndonville and the East Burke churches – both Congregational – toward a joint arrangement. Eventually they agreed to share a pastor, but not in the way Joan had hoped for. She envisioned a different kind of ministry altogether, with a full-time and a half-time minister in a nontraditional sharing of some nontraditional duties. Failure to achieve that remains one of her regrets.
She started successful book discussion groups and encouraged younger women to become involved in church affairs. “I was called to be a minister,” she said. “I was able to help people to grow in the faith as they were able to.”
Although both have retired now from full-time ministry and their ages hover just over and just under 82, they still are at work. On July 4 Don will fill in at a church in Connecticut and Joan will fill a pulpit in Barton.
And that’s the way they like it.
