St. Johnsbury’s many building projects were on display Wednesday as Rep. Peter Welch, D-VT, came to town to highlight a planned federal appropriation to assist the future Fairbanks Museum Science Annex.
Welch delivered remarks about the multi-million dollar expansion and his selection of the Annex as one of his Community Project Funding Requests for inclusion in the upcoming federal budget.
Welch discussed the new process, created as a way to help communities emerge from COVID, that allows members of Congress to identify select projects in their districts for potential inclusion in the FY22 budget.
“At the end of today, you can tell me if you approve of the selection I made,” joked Welch to the crowd of museum staff, trustees and community supporters that gathered to hear the announcement.
“I might have something to say about that,” quipped Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane in response.
Welch’s announcement represents an enhanced planned appropriation for the 6,000-square-foot addition that will house expanded exhibits, enhance access to the original museum, and create space for a relocation of Community College of Vermont’s St. Johnsbury location.
Welch commended the history of the museum and its vision for the future, noting the expansion project will enhance the museum’s education purpose, boost employment, serve as a further economic engine for the area, and draw more tourists to town.
“This is an investment worth making,” said Welch.
Kevin Lambert, of the United States Department of Agriculture, which is providing federal funding for the project, highlighted the plan to utilize mass timber construction and how he believes the museum project represents the beginning of a rejuvenation of Vermont’s forestry industry that could be realized through greater awareness and use of the construction technique.
If approved through the budget process, Welch’s selection of the project would mean an initial federal award of $1.2 million would be boosted to $2.4 million. The increase is in response to the dramatic escalation of construction costs that resulted from the pandemic and supply and labor scarcity, noted Welch. The escalation of construction costs forced the museum to delay the start of construction and seek further funding.
Museum Executive Director Adam Kane noted what a wide range of community support had helped make the project possible and looked forward to welcoming the community into the new space next year.
Museum Trustee Rob Brown thanked Welch for his support of the project that has been years in the making and gave remarks on the remarkable history and architecture of the museum, which was designed by architect Lambert Packard. Brown noted that Packard designed a number of prominent buildings in town, including the North Congregational Church and the New Avenue Hotel at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street.
The New Avenue Hotel and the ongoing construction project there was discussed at several other stops for Welch during his visit to town.
At a separate event at the Welcome Center Welch discussed critical infrastructure needs facing the country and the INVEST in America Act, which recently passed the House and would provide $715 billion for transportation projects.
“Bridges don’t repair themselves, water and sewer systems don’t fix themselves,” said Welch, who added infrastructure was one of the areas that had bipartisan support in Congress.
“It’s also a way where we can start to come together as a country by focusing on the problems that confront all of us,” he said.
Welch noted some of the many projects that had been happening in St. Johnsbury in recent years.
“It’s just so exciting to see folks in this wonderful community of St. Johnsbury working so hard for so long,” he said.
Speaking at the Welcome Center with Welch were Town Manager Chad Whitehead, who highlighted the New Avenue project and others like the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Eastern Avenue, Whirligig Brewing and Kingdom Taproom on Railroad Street and some of the infrastructure projects and future needs the town has.
“We are looking at, in this next summer, having one of the lowest vacancy rates in the downtown and this building was the linchpin in making all this happen,” said Whitehead of the New Avenue project.
Liz Royer, Executive Director of the Vermont Rural Water Association, also spoke about the critical need for investment in infrastructure across the state.
Welch’s visit also included stops at Whirligig Brewing, Kingdom Taproom and Central Cafe where he talked with owners and employees about their businesses, recent developments in St. Johnsbury, the challenges of the pandemic, and future plans and hopes for the community.
“Viva St. Johnsbury,” he said at the end of his visit to the Welcome Center.
