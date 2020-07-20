Congressman Peter Welch visited schools in Gilman and Lunenburg on Monday. He hopes that a small piece of a $130 billion federal aid package can deliver much needed support to the dilapidated buildings.
To get to the Gilman School on Monday, Welch drove past a shuttered paper mill - once the economic center of the community.
Kingdom East Facilities Director Marc Brown spoke of how the town once was a thriving industrial center and there were businesses to cater to the workers, and the community was bustling and healthy.
That was a long time ago.
Superintendent Jen Botzojorns; Lunenburg schools Principal Cheryl McVetty; Kingdom East School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart; and Facilities Committee Chair Tony DeMasi also took part in the tour. Fifth grade teacher Lisa Colangelo gave a tour of her classroom in Gilman.
Welch said he loved the banner hanging over the antique school’s front door, with the names of all 14 eighth graders who graduated recently.
School Tours
Colangelo spoke about the difficulties of teaching in a building which is not accessible for people with disabilities; about kids and staff often having to keep winter gear on because it’s so cold inside; and about the terrible realization the old school had a very serious mold problem.
At times the noise from remediation work, or the noise of rattling, hissing old infrastructure in the classroom makes it hard for some students to focus, she explained.
There are students whose sensory challenges mean every little interruption has them off and wanting to investigate where the sounds originate.
Gilman School is where the town’s older grades attend, while the younger children attend Lunenburg School.
Neither school has a building, and both are using “every available inch” explained McVetty, who last year gave up her office at Lunenburg to make room for other needs.
This year, she has to reclaim it due to COVID-19 restrictions and space needs.
The school is in dire need of a ventilation system, made more urgent with the respiratory illness concerns over the pandemic, and other pressing needs. In one classroom, right next to the sink stands a sewer ejection pump, pointed out DeMasi.
Gilman School’s original structure dates to 1931, said Brown, on the tour. Later additions came along in the mid-1950s and the early to mid 1980s.
Brown explained to the congressman that the town’s school district couldn’t keep up with the facilities needs, as the economy worsened and jobs were lost en masse.
New District Can’t Pass Facilities Bond
In 2018, the town joined with seven other NEK towns, Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock, under Act 46, the 2015 statewide school district consolidation law, and formed the unified Kingdom East School District.
The district has worked hard, stressed Stuart, the board chair, to deliver its promise to control taxes, even reducing them across the board, and to create expanded and equitable opportunities across the district.
The one thing the Kingdom Choice district has been unable to do is pass a construction bond. Last year, a $24 million bond to perform major projects including additions to Burke, Concord and Lunenburg’s schools, was shot down decisively.
Stuart explained to Welch how the district faces a challenge in trying to persuade one town to pay for improvements to a school in another community, now that the district is regional and includes eight towns and seven schools.
“We’re really proud of the work we have done,” said Stuart on the tour at Gilman, saying getting all the towns to vote to support work to schools in one town “is very challenging.”
Botzojorns said the district is committed to leveling the playing field for all students, but it’s challenging to focus on improving learning and doing that when there are significant facilities issues, and she said three to four of the district’s schools have major concerns.
“We’ve made it work,” she told the congressman.
Welch was led to the basement at Gilman School, down a ladder and into the area where the mold problem has been the focus of a very costly remediation project which is ongoing.
Brown walked him through all the work that’s been done and is still happening, a project that is estimated at more than $350,000 and for which there are workforce challenges to get done in the NEK, so a firm from the other side of the state will have to do the job.
Adding to already challenging school facilities is the pandemic and how children will need to be socially distanced, wearing masks and more, as schools look to return - children will start Aug. 27th, the congressman was told.
Moving America Forward Legislation
On the tour of the Gilman School, Botzojorns first brought up the legislation that brought Welch out to the schools on Monday. She asked a few questions, and later, during a press conference at the Lunenburg School, he explained that school construction needs are considered infrastructure in a $130 billion package that has passed the House and is now in the Senate.
Welch said while there is “an uphill battle” in the Senate to secure the hoped-for funding, he believes there will be Republican Senate pressure to pass the act, which is aimed at providing grants to schools nationwide to face the kinds of issues that he saw in Gilman and in Lunenburg on Monday.
“It’s all over the country,” said Welch. “Senator McConnell does not support this and he’s in charge.”
Welch said he believes the senator will see major pressure from his colleagues to deliver the needed aid to schools across the nation and he is hopeful it will pass in the end.
“I have some optimism,” he said, acknowledging it could be next year before the needed federal help arrives in the Moving America Forward bill.
At the Lunenburg School, Brown told the congressman he’s going after $630,000 in grant funds to address ventilation systems in the schools, critical now that the COVID-19 crisis is here.
Of the $130 billion in funding in the Moving America Forward bill, Welch said the help for infrastructure in schools is desperately needed. Renovating schools “so the kids have a real shot at being all they can be,” is a national priority, said Welch. “The future of this country depends on educating kids.”
If the federal funds do come through, Brown said, “it will help take the burden off our taxpayers and give our children the facilities they deserve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.