LYNDONVILLE — Congressman Peter Welch, Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rossenworcel and members of the rural Kingdom East School District met during a Zoom call Tuesday to address the rural digital divide.
“We’re talking about the homework gap,” said Welch.
Welch introduced FCC Commissioner Rossenworcel on the call as a strong advocate in Washington, DC, who personally understands Vermont has major issues with digital access.
Rossenworcel said her family has a home in Vermont, and she knows the state has significant shortcomings with internet access, vowing it is past time to do something.
“We’ve got to fix it, and we’ve got to do something just as audacious as we did last century with rural electrification,” said Rossenworcel.
“We’ve got 50 million kids in this country out of school,” and they’re being told to go online, but for many students in many parts of the nation and in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, it’s just not possible, she said.
Welch talked about brining electricity to all homes in the 1930s.
In that era, Welch said, there was no economic justification to bring power to a farm at the end of a road in the town of Kirby, but the nation decided it was a necessity, “And we did it … and we achieved the goal of rural electrification.”
“The internet is very much the same, it’s not optional … this crisis is establishing that beyond any dispute,” said Welch.
Jen Botzojorns, superintendent of the Kingdom East School District, which serves eight NEK towns — Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock — spoke and said she and her daughter went to Helsinki to a remote area to buy reindeer pelts and everywhere in Finland was able to access the internet because it’s a right there which the government has provided.
Botzojorns said roughly 20 percent of the students in the 8-town district do not have reliable access, and dozens have no access.
More than 2,000 addresses in the eight towns lack access to high-speed internet.
The district has given out phones to some students to try to provide some means of access.
Sophie Branson Gill, a seventh-grade teacher at the Burke Town School, said Kingdom East strives to “level the playing field” for students, providing access to everything from healthy food to counseling, academics, arts, sports and more.
Students at Burke are working on Project-Based Learning, said Gill, saying teachers act as guides in the process to provide timely, relevant feedback to students. “If even a fraction of our students can’t access broadband internet,” that can’t be done, explained Gill.
In a classroom, that would mean saying that 15 percent of the students don’t get to participate in a discussion, and with the lack of equity for internet access, that’s what’s essentially happening right now, Gill said.
She said one family told her on a recent day, “We’ve run out of internet” and the student could not participate in learning until they could afford to add data.
“How can we offer those opportunities if our students can’t access them?” she asked, “How do we create connections without a connection?”
Welch said, “That’s reality … I’m really quite touched by that term ‘running out of internet.’ You can imagine what it’s like for a parent to have to say that.”
Parent Lorrie Mawhinney, a Lyndonville resident and parent of two teenagers, spoke on the call, sitting in her car outside a school because it was the only place she could get strong coverage for the Zoom meeting. Her audio broke up and she wasn’t able to be heard clearly at several points.
At the end of the call, Welch talked about the need to future-proof, “whatever it is we do,” and asked the FCC commissioner about the hurdles.
Commissioner Rossenworcel said, “We’ve got to improve our broadband maps.”
The FCC head said if a single subscriber is shown in a Census block, it assumes there is coverage there, under the maps.
“We systematically overstate service in ways that are especially cruel to a state like Vermont … if we don’t measure accurately where service is or isn’t … ” it can’t be fixed, said Rossenworcel.
She said the FCC has to get to work on how to fix it, “You’ve got to show where the gaps and holes are … and right now our official data shows more service” than is actually in place in Vermont.
“My hope is we’ll be able to accelerate this,” said Welch, “This is so critical.”
Partnerships and cooperatives need to be rolled out to bring broadband to the areas where it’s needed, said Rossenworcel.
She said public-private partnerships are essential “to make it happen … there’s something fundamentally American about communities coming together and trying to do it themselves.”
