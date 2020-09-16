Congressman Welch Hears From CUDs

Evan Carlson, top center, tells participants in an Internet video conference, about the efforts of the Northeast Kingdom's Communication Union District on Wednesdat, Sept. 16, 2020.

Several Northeast Kingdom people joined other Vermonters to talk about the Internet with Congressman Peter Welch on Wednesday in a meeting made possible by the Internet.

A video conference online united representatives from the state’s Communication Union Districts with Rep. Welch. The participants all shared the importance of the mission to provide broadband coverage throughout the state, including the most rural areas, especially at a time when restrictions related to the pandemic are demanding so much reliance on the Internet.

