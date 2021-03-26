NEWPORT CITY — The Connecticut man accused of a Newport drug gang shooting a judge said was right out of Hollywood has been formally charged with attempted second-degree murder in Orleans Superior Court.
Jaquan Flintroy, also known as Jayquan “Jay” or “Uno” Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Conn., pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the state murder charge and other unrelated charges.
Flintroy is being held without bail on a federal indictment on related charges of carrying a firearm on Nov. 30, 2020, while being involved in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Newport City police identified Flintroy as the suspected shooter in the Nov. 30 case that involved a fight among alleged drug dealers, a shooting in a city parking lot, an armed invasion at a Newport home, a high-speed chase and a month-long manhunt.
Police said the shooting was driven by an attempt by four alleged drug dealers from Hartford to rob another alleged Hartford dealer, law enforcement officers say in affidavits.
Four men face drug charges involving a large amount of fentanyl for this part of Vermont.
Flintroy, three others charged in the shooting and the intended victim all had become targets of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that started in 2019, according to affidavits by federal authorities.
The investigation found that alleged dealers from Hartford, Conn. were involved in distributing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in both Orleans and Caledonia counties, federal agents stated in affidavits.
One of the men, Donta Flowers Jr., known as “Fresh,” is described as the “second biggest narcotics source” in Orleans County, according to federal authorities.
At 11:30 a.m. Nov. 30, Newport police responded to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot near Wendy’s restaurant for a report of a shooting. Officers found a male victim, Donta “Pops” Flowers Sr., 44, also of Hartford, who was shot in the leg and was left lying in the parking lot.
Police said the shooting was driven by an attempt by Flowers Jr., Flintroy and two others to rob Flowers Jr.’s father “Pops.” A confidential source had reported that senior Flowers and his son were listed as the first and second busiest drug dealer in Orleans County, federal agents stated.
Police said Flintroy, the younger Flowers and two others then invaded the home where Pops was staying allegedly to steal his property and “stash.” Then police said the four fled in a vehicle, heading toward Coventry.
Flintroy and the younger Flowers got out and disappeared. The other two were arrested later that day.
Wilfredo Cerpa, 23, and Michael Alamo Jr., 23, known as Chappo, pleaded not guilty in December to charges of intent to sell 70 milligrams or more of fentanyl.
Cerpa is also charged as an accessory after the fact to attempted murder in the second degree, eluding police and speeding. Alamo also was charged with unlawful restraint with a gun.
Flowers Jr. was arrested in December and charged in federal court in Burlington on Dec. 23, 2020, with carrying or using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
Flintroy was a wanted man for more than a month until he was arrested Jan. 6 by local, state and federal authorities.
Police used a locator to find Flintroy’s cell phone, leading them to a trailer in Westmore, according to federal court records.
He pleaded not guilty Jan. 7 to the federal charges and has been in federal custody since then.
A search at the trailer turned up drug paraphernalia, more than $7,000 in cash, several cell phones and a gun manual, according to court records.
A search warrant to explore the contents of the cell phone has been filed in federal court.
Pre-trial motions in Flintroy’s case are expected to be filed by April 5 in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
